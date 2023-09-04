Were Bobby Lashley and CJ Perry (fka Lana) really romantically involved with each other? Reflecting on WWE's infamous storyline

Bobby Lashley and Lana had an interesting dynamic together in WWE. The duo were seemingly in a relationship, as the pair began to kiss and show off their feelings for each other romantically on television each week beginning on the September 30, 2019, edition of RAW.

While some fans remain unsure of the nature of their relationship, the former WWE Champion and The Ravishing Russian's pairing was simply that: an on-screen relationship. The two were not actually dating in real life.

Lana (aka CJ Perry) has been married to Rusev, now known as Miro, since July 29, 2016. The two had been dating for quite some time, even prior to their wedding. Their relationship was public, as it was explored on-screen during RAW and SmackDown, but also on the Total Divas program.

Due to their real-life relationship being so public, many fans disliked the storyline pairing of Lashley and Lana. It wasn't believable, even if both stars did their best to make it appear legitimate.

Miro seemingly had no issues with the creative direction, which makes sense given CJ's history of acting. Kissing on-screen was just part of the job, and everybody handled the storyline respectfully and maturely.

What are Bobby Lashley and CJ Perry doing now after their largely panned WWE storyline?

While that angle was largely panned by the WWE Universe, both stars are still involved in pro wrestling. Bobby Lashley, in particular, went on to great success in the company once the storyline between the stars ended.

The All Mighty won the WWE Championship on multiple occasions. As part of The Hurt Business, Lashley was a crucial part of the company's programming during the pandemic era of the promotion. He was joined by MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Today, Lashley has formed a new stable on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits and Bobby hope to dominate the blue brand. Given that The Bloodline is weaker than ever, there's certainly a good chance that the trio can do exactly that.

Lana, on the other hand, was released by WWE in 2021. This was allegedly due to Covid-19-related budget cuts. The manager and wrestler stayed away from the business until last night when she debuted for All Elite Wrestling.

CJ Perry showed up during Miro's match with Powerhouse Hobbs. A new and unique story is seemingly going to be told there, although it remains unclear just how long she'll be with the promotion.