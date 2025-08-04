WWE SummerSlam 2025 is officially in the books. Over the course of all that happened during the weekend, Cody Rhodes finally winning back the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena in a sensational main event is near the top of the list.It is safe to say that Cena and Rhodes redeemed themselves after the disastrous main event of WrestleMania 41, and somehow managed to follow the incredible main event and aftermath of Night One of SummerSlam as well.The match also featured special entrances. While John Cena finally seemed excited as he ran to the ring in his trademark fashion, Cody, while making his entrance prior to Cena's being the challenger, paid a heartfelt tribute to his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.While online speculation suggested that the prologue to Rhodes' entrance at SummerSlam didn't have Dusty's exact words and had been technologically created or altered using modern AI tools, Teil Rhodes, Cody's sister and Dusty's daughter, immediately clarified via her X/Twitter account that it had in fact been sourced from Dusty's promos.In doing so, she also took a dig at fans who love to aggregate false rumors without appropriate knowledge or even the effort to confirm their veracity. The reaction wasn't unjustified either, considering how disrespectful the immediate circulation of such unsubstantiated rumors is to both Cody and Dusty.&quot;People that tweet about wrestling - please watch some. The audio was taken from two real promos. Now let’s go Nightmare.&quot;Cody Rhodes discussed the tribute to his Hall of Famer father after WWE SummerSlamWhile discussing the special entrance and homage to his late great father, Cody Rhodes visibly got emotional and shared that he pitched the idea to Triple H and Co, who were perfectly happy to make his vision a reality. The American Nightmare then shared that the line &quot;The view never changes&quot; is his personal favorite Dusty quote.The American Dream would be proud to see his son accomplish all that he has today. During the post-show, Cody even mentioned how he had to accept that his father couldn't see the realization of his dreams, but in a way, had always seen and known all his son was capable of. Cody Rhodes remains the face of professional wrestling, arguably the biggest babyface in the past decade, and is once again the Undisputed WWE Champion.