Wes Lee defended his North American Championship against Von Wanger on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

It was announced that he would be holding an open challenge for the title this week. Dijak and Tony D'Angelo showed interest in answering the open challenge. They were even spotted backstage behind Lee as he was making his way to the ring.

Wes Lee was in the squared circle waiting for an answer. D'Angelo's music hit, and he came out with Stacks. They were on their way to the ring, but Dijak showed up and attacked Tony on the stage. Stacks then went to help his companion, and they all left to the back.

Just then, Von Wagner ambushed Lee and dropped him with a big boot. He answered the open challenge, and the match began. The champion went for a Tornado DDT but his opponent countered it. Wagner then went for another big boot. He lifted Lee up and was about to toss him over to the announce table, but Lee managed to evade it.

He then hit Von Wagner with multiple kicks and followed it up with his Kardiak Kick finishing move to win the match and retain the NXT North American Championship.

Who do you think will dethrone Wes Lee? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes