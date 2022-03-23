What is Edge's record at WrestleMania?

Edge is currently one of the biggest WWE Superstars. He had to leave pro-wrestling in 2011 due to a severe neck injury. Following almost a decade of hiatus, the 31-time champion stunned the world by returning to action at Royal Rumble 2020.

Since then, he has continued to deliver multiple jaw-dropping matches. The Rated-R Superstar has always been a significant part of every WrestleMania he has contested. So far, he has partaken in a total of 12 WrestleMania events.

So, what is Edge's record at the Show of Shows?

As a singles competitor, his record stands at five wins against five defeats. Meanwhile, his total record is an impressive 7-5. Interestingly, he had an undefeated streak in his first five matches at the Showcase of Immortals from 2000 to 2006.

Here's a detailed journey of The Ultimate Opportunist at WrestleMania:

2000: w/Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (c) and The Hardy Boyz—Triangle Ladder match for WWE World Tag Team Championship (1-0)

2001: w/Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (c) and The Hardy Boyz—Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE World Tag Team Championship (2-0)

2002: Defeated Booker T—Singles match(3-0)

2005: Defeated Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho, Kane, Christian, and Shelton Benjamin—Money in the Bank ladder match (4-0)

2006: Defeated Mick Foley—Hardcore match (5-0)

2007: Lost to Mr. Kennedy—Money in the Bank ladder match (also included CM Punk, Finlay, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and King Booker) (5-1)

2008: Lost to The Undertaker—Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (5-2)

2009: Lost to John Cena—Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship also involving Big Show (5-3)

2010: Lost to Chris Jericho—Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (5-4)

2011: Defeated Alberto Del Rio—Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (6-4)

2020: Defeated Randy Orton—Last Man Standing match (7-4)

2021: Lost to Roman Reigns—Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship also involving Daniel Bryan (7-5).

Edge will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

Edge issued an open challenge to the WWE roster a few weeks ago, which was answered by AJ Styles. The dream match is finally set to take place at this year's WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas.

Fans were already excited about the contest, and the former World Heavyweight Champion's shift in personality has certainly spiced things up. The match may not be Rated-R, but it will go down in history as a phenomenal one.

