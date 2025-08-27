What are the 10 remaining dates of John Cena's retirement run? 

Earlier this year, John Cena revealed that he would make 36 appearances during his farewell tour before finally bidding goodbye to World Wrestling Entertainment. Hence, he is now set to end his in-ring career in December.After losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and then feuding with Logan Paul on two subsequent episodes of SmackDown, The Franchise Player now has only ten dates remaining in his retirement run, and eight have been officially announced.Following this announcement, fans now want to know the ten remaining dates for John Cena's retirement run. To answer this, Cena is confirmed to be in Lyon, France, for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. In addition, he is scheduled to face Logan Paul this Sunday at Clash in Paris.After The Franchise Player's match in France, his next appearances are as follows: in Chicago for SmackDown after Clash in Paris, in Springfield for the September 15 edition of RAW, in Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza, in Perth for Crown Jewel: Perth, in San Diego for Survivor Series, and finally on December 13, where he will have his retirement match before bidding fans a farewell.It should be noted that, aside from the eight dates mentioned above, it has been announced that John Cena will make two additional appearances, which are yet to be confirmed. That said, it will be interesting to see how things unfold during these remaining dates on Cena's retirement tour. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrock Lesnar to return and cost John Cena at Clash in Paris?Brock Lesnar made his return on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 after Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship, defeating John Cena in the main event. The Beast Incarnate walked down to the ring and delivered a massive F-5 to Cena.Following this incident, fans were expecting the veterans to square off at Clash in Paris, but that didn't happen as The Beast Incarnate has been off WWE TV since then. However, in a shocking turn of events, Lesnar might return and cost The Franchise Player in his match against Logan Paul this Sunday in France.If this happens, it could bring Brock Lesnar back into John Cena's retirement tour and possibly set up a blockbuster match for the veterans in the coming months.That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Clash in Paris extravaganza.