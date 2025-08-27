  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • What are the 10 remaining dates of John Cena's retirement run? 

What are the 10 remaining dates of John Cena's retirement run? 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:00 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
John Cena enters the ring during SmackDown - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, John Cena revealed that he would make 36 appearances during his farewell tour before finally bidding goodbye to World Wrestling Entertainment. Hence, he is now set to end his in-ring career in December.

Ad

After losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and then feuding with Logan Paul on two subsequent episodes of SmackDown, The Franchise Player now has only ten dates remaining in his retirement run, and eight have been officially announced.

Following this announcement, fans now want to know the ten remaining dates for John Cena's retirement run. To answer this, Cena is confirmed to be in Lyon, France, for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. In addition, he is scheduled to face Logan Paul this Sunday at Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After The Franchise Player's match in France, his next appearances are as follows: in Chicago for SmackDown after Clash in Paris, in Springfield for the September 15 edition of RAW, in Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza, in Perth for Crown Jewel: Perth, in San Diego for Survivor Series, and finally on December 13, where he will have his retirement match before bidding fans a farewell.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

It should be noted that, aside from the eight dates mentioned above, it has been announced that John Cena will make two additional appearances, which are yet to be confirmed. That said, it will be interesting to see how things unfold during these remaining dates on Cena's retirement tour.

Ad
Ad

Brock Lesnar to return and cost John Cena at Clash in Paris?

Brock Lesnar made his return on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 after Cody Rhodes regained the Undisputed WWE Championship, defeating John Cena in the main event. The Beast Incarnate walked down to the ring and delivered a massive F-5 to Cena.

Following this incident, fans were expecting the veterans to square off at Clash in Paris, but that didn't happen as The Beast Incarnate has been off WWE TV since then. However, in a shocking turn of events, Lesnar might return and cost The Franchise Player in his match against Logan Paul this Sunday in France.

Ad

If this happens, it could bring Brock Lesnar back into John Cena's retirement tour and possibly set up a blockbuster match for the veterans in the coming months.

That said, this angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait and see what happens at the Clash in Paris extravaganza.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications