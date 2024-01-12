What if 24-year veteran makes WWE comeback to reclaim spot as World Heavyweight Champion? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion in May 2023 at Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals. His first televised title defense came against Damian Priest on the June 5 episode of RAW.

The Monday Night Messiah’s latest title defense came against Drew McIntyre on RAW: Day 1. He is next set to defend his title against Jinder Mahal, with the world title on the line on January 15. What if Rollins gets challenged by a 24-year veteran after he potentially retains his championship against The Maharaja?

The veteran in question is none other than Batista. The Animal is rumored to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. That being said, an in-ring return for the former multi-time World Champion seems to be out of the question.

Batista retired following his No Holds Barred match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The 54-year-old star is a big name in Hollywood. Batista has starred in many critical and commercially acclaimed movies over the years.

How many titles did Batista win during his stint with WWE?

Batista made his main roster debut in 2002. He won his first title in the promotion at Armageddon 2003 when he and Ric Flair beat The Dudley Boyz for the tag team titles. His first world title win came two years later against Evolution mentor-turned-rival Triple H at WrestleMania 21.

The Animal is a 10-time champion in the sports entertainment juggernaut. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a four-time World Heavyweight Champion. He’s also won tag titles with John Cena and Rey Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if the Hollywood superstar will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

