What additional changes are expected in the Paul Levesque era of WWE?

The Paul Levesque era has officially begun in WWE after the success of WrestleMania 40. As the company stated, it was the most successful 'Mania in history and broke a lot of records. Fans have been excited about what they have seen from Triple H since he took over and have embraced the new era.

Still, the company's new direction under Paul Levesque doesn't include only new storylines and new feuds. It also includes changes in the production and the screen setup, as revealed by PWInsider, via fan site Wrestle Ops.

"The SmackDown & RAW setup seen over WrestleMania weekend will be the norm going forward as a way to roll back certain aspects of production in favor of packing more fans into the arenas," Wrestle Ops wrote on X.

In the RAW after 'Mania, more than 20,000 people were in attendance at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, thanks to the new setup, and the company is hopeful it will increase the attendance at the main shows and premium live events going forward.

Paul Levesque says he is not the only one to take credit for WWE's recent success

Paul Levesque is the Chief Content Officer of WWE and is also the one that is in charge of the whole WWE production. Even though he helped make WrestleMania 40 a great success, he has refused to take full credit for it, praising everybody that worked on-screen and backstage.

"It's not my era, it's our era. When I say 'our,' I mean everybody in WWE. The people that endured, the people that hung in there, the people that trusted, the people that – over the last year – gave their sweat and tears to get to where we are. We wanted to do it and work our a**es off at it and make a product that [fans] could all enjoy. When people are throwing my name at the top of it? It's their era every bit as much as mine; I can't do this without all of them," Paul Levesque said after Night Two of WrestleMania 40. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Heading into the next premium live event, Backlash: France, in early May, and with new champions on both SmackDown and RAW (Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, respectively), it remains to be seen what plans Paul Levesque has in mind to make WWE even better after the spectacular success of WrestleMania 40.

