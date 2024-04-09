WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 - Best and Worst - The Rock holds Cody Rhodes' belt; John Cena wins a match

WrestleMania 40 may have been among the greatest editions in the event's history, but how did WWE RAW do? The night after felt like a party, as we got a preview of what the coming year will look like. This was certainly way better than the night after 'Mania last year.

Amid some exciting production changes, WWE RAW delivered in terms of storylines and moments. Cody Rhodes is now on top, but his first appearance as champion wasn't perfect. More on that below.

So, without further ado, let's go over the main positives and negatives from a packed post-WrestleMania episode of WWE RAW.

#5. Best: A couple of champs debut on WWE RAW

Keeping the tradition alive, the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 saw multiple call-ups from NXT. The first match on the show saw Ilja Dragunov take on Shinsuke Nakamura.

The NXT Champion showed the world just how fierce he can be. Dragunov's match with Nakamura served as the perfect introduction to his skills in the ring.

It will be interesting to see how Unbesiegbar is booked going forward, as he is eligible for the WWE Draft while still holding the NXT Title. He wasn't the only debutant on the night after 'Mania, though, as Roxanne Perez also had a match.

The newly-crowned NXT Women's Champion defeated Indi Hartwell in what seemed to be a one-off for now. Roxanne got a solid pop from the crowd on WWE RAW, instantly making her feel like a big deal. Whenever she finally graduates from the developmental brand, the future is bright for Miss Perez.

#4. Best/Worst: "This is awkward"

Cody Rhodes' first promo as world champion was emotional. Triple H brought out The American Nightmare at the start of WWE RAW and paid tribute to him, making for a great moment. However, things got weird when The Rock interrupted him.

The Final Boss took ages to start his promo thanks to the fans booing and chanting at him non-stop, only for it to be a tedious journey to him telling The American Nightmare their story is just beginning. The Rock asked Rhodes to let him hold the Undisputed WWE Championship while allowing him to hold his People's Champion title.

This segment turned awkward and a little uncomfortable. The crowd let them know it too. While The Great One wasn't overly heelish, the tension between him and Cody Rhodes was evident.

Furthermore, the entire opening segment took up 45 minutes. That's almost one-third of WWE RAW. The end goal of laying the groundwork for The Rock vs. Cody could have been achieved much sooner. They will definitely have better promos when The Final Boss returns from his hiatus. Maybe we'll get a payoff to whatever he gave Rhodes then as well.

#3. Best: We can see him

When R-Truth hinted at John Cena teaming with him and The Miz against The Judgment Day, hardly anyone believed the 16-time world champion would actually do it. However, that's the magic of the WWE RAW after WrestleMania.

One night after interfering in the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Cena joined forces with The Awesome Truth. The three of them defeated Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, as the Hollywood star played his greatest hits before pinning the latter for the win.

This was a great surprise to add to the party feel of tonight's show. But let's not ignore the most important part about John Cena's surprise appearance on WWE RAW. R-Truth got to perform alongside his childhood hero. Emotional scenes.

#2. Best: Revenge incoming

Following John Cena's return, Dominik Mysterio was seen backstage with Rhea Ripley. She expressed disappointment at him being betrayed by Andrade before finding out who her next challenger would be. It's finally happening. Liv Morgan launched a chair at the Women's World Champion from out of nowhere before laying a few more shots at her.

She showed the appropriate fire someone would after missing out on WrestleMania. Morgan is the perfect challenger for Ripley, especially thanks to their storied history. Despite not taking place directly in front of the crowd, this was one of the better moments on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan might even be a dark horse to beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title. This newfound aggression has helped raise her stock lately.

#1. Best/Worst: Yeet now, No Yeet later?

The main event of WWE RAW was a Fatal Four-Way to determine Damian Priest's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso defeated Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a fantastic match that shone a spotlight on everyone.

CM Punk's interference was great too, as he cost The Scottish Warrior a big match for the second night in a row. The YEET Master capitalized and pinned McIntyre just before WWE RAW went off the air. However, will Main Event Jey become the World Heavyweight Champion?

It may not be wise to put Uso in another singles title match if he fails to dethrone Priest, who might be set for a two-month-long title reign. The Judgment Day member will likely drop the belt to Drew McIntyre himself at Clash at the Castle in June, which almost ensures Jey Uso won't dethrone him.

Either way, the outcome of that World Heavyweight Title match won't affect the quality of this show. The WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40 was a tremendous success. A true return to form after half a decade of poor post-'Mania episodes.

