Newly debuted champion is declared eligible for the WWE Draft

WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov faced Shinsuke Nakamura in his main roster debut during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following his successful defense of the NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, Dragunov made a notable debut on the main roster, securing an impressive victory against The King of Strong Style.

During the show, it was announced that the WWE Draft will be returning later this month, and the lead commentator, Michael Cole, revealed that Dragunov will also be part of the Superstar Shake-up. It has now been made official that The Mad Dragon has declared himself for the draft.

"NXT Champion @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR has officially declared for the 2024 #WWEDraft!"

Dragunov has been one of the standout performers since joining the company in 2019. Having made a name for himself in NXT, fans have eagerly anticipated his potential move to the main roster. With his declaration for the draft, it appears that this long-awaited transition may take place later this month.

Other talented stars in NXT will also be closely observing the Draft, hopeful to see if any of them receive the call-up to the main roster.

