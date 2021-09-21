What is the age difference between The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool?

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been married for 11 years now. Together, they have one child, although The Undertaker has two daughters and a son from previous relationships.

The Undertaker and McCool have just short of a 15-year age difference. The Undertaker was born on March 24, 1965, whereas McCool was born on January 25, 1980.

The couple are both retired from professional wrestling as of 2020. While McCool retired in 2011, The Undertaker retired nearly a decade later in 2020. For the former WWE Women's Champion, there were a few factors leading to her retirement.

Speaking to Lilian Garcia on the Chasing Glory podcast, Michelle McCool said:

"It was tough just leaving in itself was tough because it got to a point where I was dealing with so much again mostly being Undertaker's girlfriend and why I was on TV and even having a writer throw the papers up one day and say ‘Why don't we just call it the Michelle McCool and Undertaker show?!'

She went to Vince McMahon and praised him but said that she didn't want to grow resentful of the wrestling business:

"It was nonstop and I went to Vince on numerous occasions and bless his heart he was wonderful, but I just said Vince, I don't wanna hate something that I grew up loving so much and the longer I stay the more I’m like like getting a sour taste in my mouth. So making that decision to leave was as hard as it is, but more than wanting to be in WWE or be a champion I’ve always wanted to be a mom."

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker's post-wrestling life

After retiring, Michelle McCool went on to become a mother and has lived a quieter, more private life since. Post-retirement, The Undertaker began making several out-of-character appearances -- something he hadn't done as much before.

Also Read

Both The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have made public appearances together and are expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam