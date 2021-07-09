What is Aleister Black's real name?

Aleister Black is now a part of AEW and he has taken on a new name. His name now appears to be Malakai Black, although the AEW Dynamite commentators also referred to him as Tommy End.

However, keeping his ring names aside, born in Alkmaar, Netherlands, Aleister Black's real name is actually Tom Budgen.

Waking up early after last night’s wild #AEWDynamite hit us like 👇 pic.twitter.com/l0CWjOg0u5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

What is Aleister Black's current name?

Following his All Elite Wrestling debut, the company confirmed that Aleister Black's name in AEW is going to be Malakai Black.

Fans were confused as to why Black didn't use the name that he had before he wrestled in WWE — Tommy End. For whatever reason, he has chosen Malakai Black as the way forward.

Sporting what looked like a badly bruised eye, Black looked like he was ready to take on anyone he faced, and that's exactly what he did. After the lights went dark for a second, Black hit Arn Anderson with the Black Mass, knocking him out.

After a confrontation with Cody Rhodes, he did the same to him, after originally pretending to back off. It appears that Black will be entering a feud with Cody to start off his AEW career.

Malakai Black's AEW debut comes at the same time as Zelina Vega's WWE return

A week before Malakai Black debuted in AEW, his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, returned to WWE. Vega had been released from WWE in late 2020, presumably over differences with the company's third-party streaming ban.

When she signed with WWE, it was assumed that Aleister Black could also re-sign with the company, but that didn't happen. She came back in the recent episode of SmackDown and lost in her return match. However, she is already confirmed to be a part of the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, as a part of the women's ladder match.

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

When Black debuted in AEW, she reacted as well, saying that she could not be prouder of her real-life partner. Vega's former client Andrade and her husband Malakai Black are now both part of WWE's rival wrestling promotion AEW.

It will be interesting to see where Black and Vega's careers go from here.

