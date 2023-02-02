What did Aliyah say in a now-deleted tweet? Absent WWE star's frustration explained

Aliyah has been absent from WWE television for a considerable time now. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was last seen defending her title against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW.

The 28-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2015. She had a long tenure in the developmental brand, yet never got hold of an NXT Championship. Instead, she was the victim of a multitude of losses in her early-NXT days, which only came to an end after a team-up with Lacey Evans in September 2018.

Aliyah's frustrations from NXT carried to the main roster. Debuting in November 2021, the high-flyer was promoted as the next big thing in the Women's Division until her momentum was cut short abruptly. Aliyah won the Tag Team Title Tournament alongside Raquel Rodriguez but their reign lasted only 14 days. The record holder for the fastest win has disappeared since then.

Social media has often been a tool for superstars to vent their frustration. Such was the case with Aliyah today. The Arab-Candian wrestler posted several tweets regarding her absence. Amidst the hype generated by the Rumble, she tweeted “if only I had stuff to talk about” and then wrote “ain’t my call” when asked about a return to WWE TV.

NoDQ also reported that the SmackDown Superstar replied to a fan asking about her WWE 2K23 inclusion with the comment "Sorry to let you down.” The game is currently in pre-order mode. Aliyah deleted her tweets, but not before gathering interest in the wrestling world.

In October last year, the former tag team champion was written off television due to an injury. However, reports in December stated that she had been cleared to wrestle. WWE clearly has no plans for the wrestler, which fans believe is unfortunate considering her past achievements and the build-up to her character.

Aliyah's parents didn't want her to be a WWE Superstar

The real-life Nhooph Al-Areebi is open to talking about her struggles to inspire other wrestlers. In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the first Arab-Canadian woman to win a WWE championship spoke in length about how her parents didn't support a wrestling career.

"The first time I told them, they were like ‘No!’ At first they weren’t supportive at all. So I had to hide it from them. I would tell them I was going to my part-time job, but I would take the subway across town and I would train at this warehouse."

After a two-year stint in the indies, Aliyah joined WWE and was trained by Rob Fuego. He is the same man who trained former superstar Gail Kim. She also learned a lot from Impact! Wrestling star Taylor Wilde.

