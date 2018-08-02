What are the most and least prestigious championships in WWE?

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17.65K // 02 Aug 2018, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Red or black?

In the words of Asuka, "the prestige of the title is determined by the quality of the champion." That's certainly been a roller coaster when it comes to the various titles within the WWE. Some champions have been magnificent. Many others, and the consequent angles booked around their titles, have been awful.

The organization has introduced many new titles within the past couple of years thanks to the brand split and its international expansion. With the advent of the UK division, more are on the way. We should take this opportunity to look back and see which ones have been helping the programming and which title reigns have been harmful.

14 titles currently populate WWE's programming. Their prestige is determined by their current holders, their title histories, and the matches and feuds surrounding them. Which is the most prestigious of all? There's only one way to find out!

#14 NXT North American Championship

Bay Bay!

This ranking is by no means me throwing shade at its titleholder, Adam Cole, who was an excellent choice to inaugurate the title. The ladder match at TakeOver: New Orleans to determine that inaugural titleholder has already become legend.

It's just that the title is so brand-spankin' new that there's nothing much to go on besides Cole and that match. There have been no actual feuds for it yet, though that's now changing, with Adam Cole vs. Ricochet set for TakeOver: Brooklyn. Their encounter should definitely be a match of the year candidate.

I expect the prestige of this title to rocket upward with time. NXT booking is nothing if not trustworthy. However, the North American Championship is just too lacking in history to truly be called a prestigious championship yet. It will be up to Cole, Ricochet, and others to make us believe it means something. They're off to a good start, though!

1 / 14 NEXT