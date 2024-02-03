What did Bayley say in Japanese on SmackDown? Details on Damage CTRL’s words used against them

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Bayley had to make an announcement about whom she would face at WrestleMania 40. While the 34-year-old star originally teased facing Rhea Ripley, she shocked fans by turning babyface and confronting IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

This led the trio to attack Bayley, who responded by attacking them with a steel pipe. Once SKY and The Kabuki Warriors were out of the ring, Bayley told the WWE Women's Champion that she would face her at WrestleMania 40. While the entire segment received a great response from fans, a particular part of it has gone viral.

During her promo, Bayley spoke to IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors in Japanese. Ever since she uttered Japanese from her mouth, many fans have been curious to know what she said. From what it seems, The Role Model said, "watashi wakaru yo." In English, this phrase translates to "I understand or I know."

Bayley speaking Japanese was a big blow for IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors because they used to keep poking fun at her in Japanese when Bayley was with them. Hence, in the coming weeks on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops.

WWE veteran recently spoke about why SmackDown Superstar Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match had some really strong competitors. From Nia Jax to Jade Cargill, the contest witnessed women who had the potential to win the competition. However, in the end, SmackDown Superstar Bayley registered a historic win by staying in the ring for one hour and three minutes.

While many in the WWE Universe were happy to see Bayley win, they also wondered why she was booked to win. Recently, during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo mentioned two reasons why The Role Model won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Vince Russo said:

"I think Bayley went over for a couple of reasons. Firstly, they wanted Bayley vs. IYO SKY. And number two is, they really wanted to reward Bayley. Triple H made that clear at the press conference and I get that bro."

Finally, it seems WWE has gotten what it wanted, as a match between IYO SKY and Bayley has been confirmed. However, before The Role Model thinks of WrestleMania, she must also be cautious as she will be up against some dangerous women.

