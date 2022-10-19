What is the best-performing Dwayne Johnson movie of all time?

Former WWE Champion Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) went from being a WWE icon to a silver screen hero. This is literally the case when you consider that his latest release, DC Comics' Black Adam, is set to hit theaters on October 21st, 2022.

The Rock has been a Hollywood golden child since his cinematic debut in 2002's The Scorpion King. The spin-off/prequel from The Mummy universe impressively grossed over $178,000,000, suggesting that Rocky was to be a box office draw for years to come, despite the film's lackluster reviews.

Since then, The Rock has joined several iconic franchises, including Fast & Furious, Jumanji, and the DCEU.

Dwayne Johnson's drawing power, both in and out of the ring, is without question. But which one of his feature films is the most financially successful? You need to look no further than one of the aforementioned iconic franchises that The Rock has joined in the last two decades.

Furious 7, the seventh installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, grossed around $1.5 billion in total, making it Johnson's biggest picture. The film was especially notable for being the last of Paul Walker's career before the Fast & Furious star's untimely death in 2013.

In the film, Johnson portrays DSS agent Luke Hobbs. This same character also features as a protagonist in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff.

Dwayne Johnson joined the driving-based action-thriller series in 2011, as part of the 5th entry, Fast Five, which earned $626,000,000. Since then, Johnson has featured in five separate outings for the franchise, including the eighth film in the franchise, The Fate of the Furious, which earned $1.2 billion.

What upcoming projects does Dwayne Johnson have in the works?

Following the release of Black Adam, The Rock will be back at work on a number of film projects. He will also be working on the NBC sitcom Young Rock, loosely based on The Great One's life.

Other than that, Johnson will have his work cut out for him in the upcoming disaster epic San Andreas 2, a sequel to 2015's San Andreas. He will also star in the remake of Big Trouble in Little China, which will be re-imagined from John Carpenter's 1986 original.

Additionally, Rocky will play 1930s superhero Doc Savage in the upcoming film of the same name, and King Kamehameha in Robert Zemeckis' The King.

