What Big Cass whispered to Enzo Amore when The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE

Big Cass a.k.a. W. Morrissey recently sat down with Inside The Ropes and revealed what he whispered in Enzo Amore's ear when The Hardy Boyz made their huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 33.

Matt and Jeff Hardy made their long-awaited WWE return as surprise additions to a multi-team Ladder match for the WWE RAW Tag Team titles. Many fans regard it as one of the greatest returns in WWE history.

Fans must have noticed that Big Cass whispered something in his tag team partner Enzo Amore's ear as soon as Matt and Jeff appeared on the entrance stage.

Cass has now revealed what exactly did he say to Amore:

I’m sure I said something along the lines of… ‘Did you hear that motherf***ing pop? That was crazy!’ But yeah, being in the ring, like, there was speculation but really… The six people in the ring and the few people backstage were the only people that knew what was about to happen. While we were all in the ring, all six of us with the belt above us, circling each other, we all knew it was about to happen and it’s pretty cool feeling because we were excited and anticipating what was about to happen because we knew how the fans were going to react. So that moment, right before The New Day came out super… It was just, it was really tense, but really exciting, and it was cool to be in there with those five other guys. [Credits to Inside The Ropes for the quotes used]

Big Cass and Enzo failed to win the WWE Raw Tag Team titles on that night

The RAW Tag Team title Ladder match featured Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo & Cass, and Cesaro & Sheamus. The match was originally scheduled as a Triple Threat contest but things changed in a hurry when The New Day came out on stage right before things were about to kick off.

The New Day announced that another team was going to be added to the match thus making it a Fatal 4-Way. Fans began chanting 'Delete' in unison and a familiar music hit to an insane pop. The match lasted just over 10 minutes and it was the returning Hardy Boyz who came out victorious in the end.

4 years ago today, The Hardy Boyz made their ICONIC return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33, making the tag team match a fatal 4 way tag match, that eventually led to them winning the tag titles that same night!

To this day, this will always be one of my favorite moments!!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bBqT1ES2gL — 𝕷𝖎𝖟𝖟𝖎𝖊💙 (@foxyhetfield) April 2, 2021

Matt Hardy is currently a mainstay in AEW while Jeff is still signed with WWE. Big Cass recently made his return to professional wrestling after a long hiatus and is currently signed with IMPACT Wrestling, under the name W. Morrissey.