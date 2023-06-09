What has Billie Kay been up to following WWE departure? Ventures, career and more explored

Billie Kay had a decent stint in WWE as a tag team specialist and singles competitor. The real-life Jessica McKay is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). The duo were released from their contracts on April 15, 2021. Fans might be wondering what Kay has been doing since her WWE departure.

The former IIconics member is no longer active as a singles competitor. Billie has tried her hands on different ventures since she parted ways with WWE. It was reported last year that the Australian had landed a role in an indie film called The Charisma Killers.

Most recently, she took to Instagram to share a wonderful news. Billie Kay disclosed to her followers that she’s pregnant and is expecting her first child in December 2023. She posted a clip of her sonogram with the following caption, “I’m waiting for your love.”

There have been rumors that Billie Kay was dating someone in WWE during her stint with the company. The rumors were put to rest by herself during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Billie revealed she has been with her husband since they were 19 years. For those unaware, the two have been married for years.

“We have been together since we were 19 and we are 7 years married. We got married before I moved to America. So we literally got back from our honeymoon and I was like, OK bye, then I moved to America. He couldn’t move because he is on his separate work visa, so separate issues with immigration. We were apart for about 4 months before he came over.” (H/T FeaturesofWrestling)

Billie Kay stepped away from pro wrestling in 2022

The IIconics joined IMPACT Wrestling months after they were released from WWE. The duo debuted at the promotion’s Bound for Glory event as The IInspiration. They defeated Decay (Havok and Rosemary) for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the show.

The victory made them the first women’s tag team to capture tag titles in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. They successfully defended the tag team titles against Decay at Turning Point. They’d eventually drop the championships to The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) at Sacrifice.

The duo announced their decision to indefinitely step away from in-ring action on April 27, 2022. They have appeared at conventions since their retirement. It remains to be seen if Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will return to the squared circle as a team in the future.

