What if Braun Strowman joins the rumored Wyatt 6?

Braun Strowman has been on a path of destruction since returning to WWE in September. He has steamrolled the likes of Chad Gable and Otis and recently beat Omos at WWE Crown Jewel.

Strowman is being presented as a force of nature with destruction in his DNA. His character has largely remained the same since his debut in 2015. At the time, he was the muscle of Bray Wyatt's Wyatt Family, bulldozing opponents and terrifying them into submission.

With Wyatt back in the company and rumors of a Wyatt 6 faction floating around, fans are speculating about the identities of the five remaining members. The Monster Among Men has a long and rich history with The Eater of Worlds, and his inclusion in the stable wouldn't be the worst idea.

So, what can we expect if Braun Strowman were to be a part of this Wyatt 6 faction? Well, the safe answer will be more destruction and him playing the enforcer for the team. In our crystal ball, we can also see him winning a championship or two alongside Bray Wyatt, presumably as an unstoppable tag team.

Strowman's return to WWE has been solid but hasn't hit spectacular levels yet. The star's addition to the Wyatt 6 faction could be a major statement of intent and a throwback to the time he and Wyatt were running roughshod over the roster. It would make the former Universal Champion an intriguing character while keeping him just as destructive as he is now.

Braun Strowman's debut alongside The Wyatt Family

In August 2015, The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper) feuded with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. At SummerSlam 2015, the four men wrestled in a tag team match that ended when Reigns pinned Wyatt. The following night on RAW, they wrestled in a rematch crashed by the debuting Braun Strowman.

Strowman emerged when Reigns had Wyatt beat and proceeded to assist the heels. He obliterated The Big Dog and The Lunatic Fringe in a mad display of power and brute force. By the time he was done, the Shield buddies were lying unconscious in the ring as The Eater of Worlds laughed at the sight.

The Monster Among Men joined the stable and went on to make them an even more terrifying group in the coming months.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes