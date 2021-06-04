What is Braun Strowman's net worth?

Braun Strowman's WWE release wasn't something that the fans had anticipated. The Monster Among Men won the Universal title at last year's WrestleMania by putting down Hall of Famer Goldberg. He was recently involved in the WWE title picture alongside Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Braun Strowman moved tons of merchandise during his WWE run and was paid handsomely by the company throughout his stint.

So what's the net worth of recently released WWE Superstar Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman's net worth

The latest reports indicate that Braun Strowman's net worth as of 2021 is $2 million. It's safe to say that if Strowman has been smart with his finances over the years, he won't need to approach another wrestling promotion anytime soon.

Strowman's intimidating stature played a crucial role in him getting over in front of the WWE Universe. He signed a deal with WWE way back in 2013 and had a brief run in NXT. He was revealed as the newest member of Bray Wyatt's Wyatt Family in August 2015.

Braun Strowman was pushed as a main event star in 2017 when he kicked off a feud with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on the road to No Mercy. The Beast finished him off with a single F-5 and The Monster Among Men never really recovered from this loss.

When Roman Reigns pulled out of his Universal title match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, it turned out to be a blessing for Strowman. He realized his dream of becoming the top titleholder in WWE when he defeated Goldberg on The Grandest Stage Of Them All and held the belt for months on end.

Strowman consistently sold a huge amount of merchandise and was among the top sellers in the first quarter of 2020. Looking at his popularity among fans, his lucrative WWE salary doesn't seem too surprising.

The latest report by Sean Ross Sapp stated that the primary reason for Braun Strowman's release was his WWE contract.

I've learned Braun Strowman's huge contract was likely the catalyst for his release. More here.



Subscribe to https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa for morehttps://t.co/ZEbNWOf4JS pic.twitter.com/tvGiz3yued — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 2, 2021

Fans might remember that Strowman signed a four-year contract with WWE in 2019. He shared a message with fans shortly after inking the deal and looked hopeful for his future as a WWE Superstar.

Unfortunately, Braun Strowman's WWE career has come to an end and he has yet to reveal what he plans to do in the near future. Do you realistically see Strowman joining another company? Or will he return to WWE somewhere down the line?

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling. Here's the link for it.

Edited by Alan John