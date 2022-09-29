What if Bray Wyatt returns with a new faction at WWE Extreme Rules?

Bray Wyatt's eagerly-anticipated WWE return continues to be teased by the company. Going by the rumors, it is mostly a matter of when and not if he will make a comeback after being released in 2021.

Wyatt is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling world today. WWE could have him return as soon as their next premium live event in Extreme Rules. Given the intriguing White Rabbit teases and the creative genius of the man himself, we can expect a banger of a return.

The former Eater of Worlds is famous for being a faction leader. The Wyatt Family is one of the most popular WWE stables in recent times. There is every chance the former Universal Champion will return with a new group at Extreme Rules, which leaves us with the fun task of speculating about what might transpire.

The smart pick for Bray Wyatt's potential new faction is Aleister Black. If you don’t believe us, run the most recent QR code tease through the source code. You will find the words "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil", which are the first two lines of Black's WWE theme song. We could also see the likes of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss reunite with their former leader to create a frightening team.

Who could Bray Wyatt's potential new faction target at Extreme Rules?

Following a critically-acclaimed show in Clash at the Castle, WWE will want to maintain their hot streak at Extreme Rules. Bray Wyatt's return is the kind of thing that will have fans talking about for weeks. Should he return with a faction, the internet is sure to explode.

There are plenty of potential targets for this potential group to focus on. The one that stands out for us is another faction in The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and company have been on a tear for a while now. They need to be silenced, and Wyatt could be the one to do it.

Balor is set to take on Edge in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules. While it's difficult to predict a winner there, we feel The Judgment Day will initiate an attack either way. This is where the former Fiend and his stablemates come in, and if they send The Judgment Day into retreat, the pop will be massive. A feud between the two factions would be money, as would their eventual match.

