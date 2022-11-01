What is Brock Lesnar's win-loss record against Bobby Lashley?

Brock Lesnar is set to take on Bobby Lashley in a mega match at Crown Jewel on November 5. It is one of the most exciting matches on the card and has star power in abundance. The two titans will be waging nothing short of war in Saudi Arabia, and we are already salivating at the bit.

Lesnar and Lashley are two of the most dominant superstars on the WWE roster. WWE kept them apart for many years and had them destroy others during their careers. Indeed, the first time they locked horns was at the beginning of this year. The match at Crown Jewel will be their fourth match together.

Ahead of their clash in Saudi Arabia, read on to find out how The Beast has fared against The All Mighty.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have fought three matches together. Two of those contests were multi-man matches, both won by the former. However, their one and only singles encounter was won by Lashley. For the numbers geek in you, Lesnar has a 66.6% winrate against the former United States Champion, and will look to improve on it come Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar's rivalry with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley locked horns for the first time at the Day 1 premium live event. Lashley was expected to face Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion Big E in a Fatal 4-Way match for the world title. However, Lesnar inserted himself into the match and pinned E to walk away with the title, igniting the spark for a deep and competitive rivalry.

Lesnar defended his championship against Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. He looked on course to secure the win until Roman Reigns interfered and attacked him. A double-cross by advocate Paul Heyman followed, allowing Reigns to nail The Beast in the head with the WWE Championship. This allowed The All Mighty to score the pin, the win, and his second WWE Championship.

The Conqueror was far from pleased with the proceedings and ended up booking his spot inside the Elimination Chamber match for the world title alongside four other challengers. During the match, Lashley suffered a concussion after Rollins buckle-bombed Theory onto his pod, forcing medical officials to remove him from the contest.

The Beast capitalized on the then-WWE Champion being taken out of the match and single-handedly obliterated the competition to take the win and the championship. With the win, he went 2-1 up on his rival. He will look to extend his lead in Saudi Arabia, while Lashley will be eager to level things up and exorcize the Brock Lesnar demon for good.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes