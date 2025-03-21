What is Brock Lesnar's WWE status? What we know after he broke his silence

Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE in August 2023. He lost to Cody Rhodes at Summerslam, ending his feud with the American Nightmare.

Since then, he has disappeared from the Stamford-based company, and it is not likely that he will return soon. The reason is that he has been dealing with legal issues and seemingly hasn't been cleared to come back by WWE's legal team.

As nothing seems to have changed over the past few months, a report from Ringside News suggested that the Beast Incarnate was seen in a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. When a correspondent asked him if and when he would come back to the business, the former world champion didn't give an exact answer, as his status continues to be up in the air.

And with no official update from WWE, the most likely scenario is that Brock Lesnar will not come back anytime soon.

WWE legend recalls match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker put his legendary undefeated streak on the line against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 back in 2014. The streak, which lasted for decades, eventually came to a crushing end, as the Beast Incarnate defeated the WWE Hall of Famer.

Fast-forward to today. The Undertaker recently appeared at Busted Open After Dark and recalled his match with Lesnar, saying that he agreed with the outcome only because of his respect for WWE boss Vince McMahon.

"You have to look at this thing the way I look at it. So, that character doesn't get an opportunity without ... that man's [Vince McMahon] blessing. Did I agree with it? No, I didn't agree with it. But, there's two things at play here. I wouldn't be in that position without him giving me the opportunity ... and second of all, it's our duty to pass the torch when the call comes through," The Undertaker said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

What was also interesting was that The Deadman thought it would be better for another superstar to end the streak, which would allow that superstar to get over and get a push from WWE. But Vince McMahon eventually made another decision.

