What did Brock Lesnar say about Eddie Guerrero to his widow?

For decades, Brock Lesnar has been known for his hard-hitting wrestling style and macho man persona. However, one may not know the soft side of The Beast. Like many superstars, the former WWE Champion was great friends with the late Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

The passing of Eddie Guerrero seemingly affected every WWE Superstar who knew and worked with him. While Lesnar may not have spoken openly about it, on an episode of The Payoff podcast, Eddie's wife and former WWE talent Vickie Guerrero revealed the love The Beast Incarnate had for Guerrero.

"I talk to Brock [Lesnar], he loved Eddie," said Vickie. "[Brock] will just hug me and say, 'I still miss Eddie every day,' and that's something really special when I see Brock every now and then."

Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero had an on-screen feud for the Undisputed WWE Championship in 2004. The rivalry was quite personal as Guerrero's real-life drug addiction was used by Lesnar to get under his skin.

The program ended with Eddie defeating Lesnar for the WWE Championship at No Way Out 2004. Post that year's WrestleMania, Guerrero passed away, and Lesnar left the WWE.

Jim Ross reveals Brock Lesnar wanted more money to join WWE

In the early 2000s, Jim Ross was more than just a commentator. He was also the Head of Talent Relations for WWF/E. These were the initial days of a young Brock Lesnar in the business. The Beast grew up on a farm with very humble beginnings.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed how Brock Lesnar was signed to the company. The veteran commentator said The Beast was tired of being broke and just wanted money.

"We made a deal with J Robinson that we would not sign Brock [until the end of the wrestling season] because Brock wanted money. Brock wanted money right away in WWE. He was tired of being broke. I think he was probably getting tired of the camps and the training and the practices, being in school, the structured situation. That wasn’t his idea of a good time.”

With years of hard work, dedication, determination, and luck, Brock Lesnar is today one of the wealthiest superstars and one of the highest-paid performers in WWE. Frequently, across many interviews, The Beast has claimed his main intention behind performing in the pro wrestling business is to make money, which is very important to him.

