What is Cesaro's net worth?

Former WWE United States Champion Cesaro sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry after quietly leaving WWE. Having worked for the company for over a decade, The Swiss Cyborg couldn't agree to a new deal.

PWInisder reported on the same as it was noted that the two parties were in contract negotiations. However, a new deal wasn't signed by the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

As of 2021, The Swiss Cyborg reportedly earned a salary of $500,000 in WWE. Keeping that in mind, what's the net worth of the real-life Claudio Castagnoli?

According to Media Referee, Cesaro's net worth is estimated to be $3 million as of 2021. During his time with WWE, the former United States Champion was pushed as a top singles talent on occasions. Regardless of his role in WWE, The Swiss Cyborg was always a fan favorite.

Eric Bischoff recently praised Cesaro for exiting WWE

Reacting to Cesaro's departure from WWE, Eric Bischoff said the Swiss star wasn't earning on the level of Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, the two top stars in the company right now.

However, Bischoff believes Cesaro might've done quite well from a financial standpoint. He believes that the now-former WWE star made a smart decision by leaving the company.

Here's what Eric Bischoff said in an After 83 Weeks Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com:

"I'm looking at a guy like Cesaro and going, he's the smartest f**ker on the planet because he has been making big money, like, by anybody's standards. He's not been making Roman Reigns money, he's not been making Brock Lesnar money, but that's a whole different universe of the amount of money. That cat's been making big bucks consistently for a long time and sometimes, as a business person, as a talent, the business side of being a talent, that's a good niche to carve out for yourself."

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"I bet Cesaro may not need to work again. He has probably made enough money...he's been consistently a great performer...at whatever level WWE asked for, and he's been making huge money for a long time. So, I hope, if he decides to perform somewhere, he gets a great opportunity and shows us what he can do, or if he has just saved his cash and wants to go skiing in the Swiss Alps, chasing the snow bunnies, good for you!"

As things stand, it remains to be seen where Cesaro ends up after exiting WWE.

Edited by Abhinav Singh