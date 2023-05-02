What does 'Chancla' mean? Translating Rey Mysterio's threat to Dominik on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Rey Mysterio confronted Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer had a few words to say to his son, and the former also delivered a threat to ex-con Dom.

Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the Judgment Day were on RAW this week to celebrate their full-time arrival on the red brand. Damian Priest cut a promo on Bad Bunny ahead of their Street Fight at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Dom grabbed the mic, and the crowd welcomed him with a chorus of boos.

Rey Mysterio arrived alongside his LWO members on WWE RAW. The Master of the 619 said he was glad they got drafted to separate brands and also threatened to beat his son with 'la chancla.' For those unaware, chancla is the Mexican word for slipper.

Rey Mysterio’s promo on RAW got a huge reaction from the crowd in Fort Worth. The two groups soon entered into a six-person tag team match. Rey tagged with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega against Dominik, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

The closing moments of the match saw Finn Balor take the 619 hit for Damian Priest. The Punishment of the Judgment Day grabbed Rey by the throat and planted him with a South of Heaven for the win.

Rey Mysterio & LWO drafted to SmackDown during WWE RAW

The entire Latino World Order became exclusive to SmackDown on Night 2 of WWE Draft 2023. The group was the eighth pick in round two. The announcement was made by Hall of Famer and former SmackDown superstar Sharmell.

The Judgment Day, on the other hand, became part of RAW. Rhea Ripley was drafted separately from the group. The Eradicator later cut a promo during which she trolled fans for thinking they would get rid of her after the WWE Draft 2023.

Rhea will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash. It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner this Saturday.

