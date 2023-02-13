What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (Feb 13, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel, details, livestream, and more

En route to the Elimination Chamber, the February 13, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will feature multiple matches and segments to build up the Saturday extravaganza. The headliner is a contract signing featuring Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

Monday Night RAW will be telecast live on the USA Network channel in the United States. Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can tune in to WWE RAW live on BT Sports. For the Indian audience, the show airs live on Sony Sports channels. Australian wrestling fans will have to subscribe to either BINGE or Kayo Sports to catch the live action.

Speaking of streaming services, WWE Network is the international network for all RAW and SmackDown shows. Indian fans can subscribe to the channel via the Sony Liv app, while those in the USA can also watch the red brand action unfold on Peacock. Indonesian fans will need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar to watch WWE RAW.

Monday Night RAW Channel details and TV Timings

Country: United States of America

United States of America Channel: USA Network

USA Network Time: 8 P.M Eastern Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Standard Time, 7 P.M. Central Time - Monday

Country: United Kingdom / Ireland

United Kingdom / Ireland Channel: BT Sports

BT Sports Time: 1 A.M. UK Time - Tuesday

1 A.M. UK Time - Tuesday Country: India

India Channel: Sony Sports

Sony Sports Time: 6:30 A.M. IST - Tuesday

Which matches are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

Emanating from the Barclays Center in New York, Monday Night RAW is going to be a spectacle. A total of three matches are on the card, with one being a preview of the Women's Elimination Chamber. WWE RAW Superstars Asuka, Carmella, and Nikki Cross are set to battle SmackDown stars Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez in a six-woman tag team match.

On the men's division side, The Miz will battle Rick Boogs in a rematch from last week. The A-Lister is done being bullied by the returning Boogs, as it turns out. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed is also set to square off against Mustafa Ali to rack up his third consecutive win in his current main roster run.

