What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (May 15, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The May 15, 2023, episode of WWE RAW is one that many fans should not miss out on. There is an exciting one-on-one match, segments from some of the company's top stars, and a high-stakes battle royal awaiting fans.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Stars like Cody Rhodes, the returning Becky Lynch, the newly drafted Imperium, and more are slated to appear for tonight's affairs.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What could fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

One of the stars that will make their first appearance on the brand after the draft is Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Last week, fans already saw Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, but the rest of Imperium will be seen tonight for a major reason. As announced, a battle royal is planned for the upcoming WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for The Ring General.

A few weeks ago, The Miz welcomed Shinsuke Nakamura to the Monday show after the latter was drafted to the brand. However, the Japanese star turned down any partnership plans, which has soured their relationship since. For tonight's RAW, both stars will settle their difference in a single match.

Becky Lynch is also slated for a segment tonight. The Man has been missing in action ever since Trish Stratus betrayed her, and the latter took her time in insulting her rival during her absence. That changed last week when Lynch surprised The Hall of Famer with a vicious return.

Cody Rhodes is also set to address Brock Lesnar's actions after the latter's vicious attack last week. The Beast Incarnate prevented The American Nightmare from qualifying for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on a previous RAW episode and challenged Cody to a match at Night of Champions. Although Rhodes already accepted last week, he is going to address the crowd once more.

Indus Sher, consisting of Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga, are slated to make their WWE RAW appearance as well after being drafted. The trio has showcased their dominance in NXT, and it will be interesting to see who will step up against them now.

Are you excited for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes