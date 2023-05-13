7 possible winners of the Battle Royal for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

This coming week, WWE RAW will host a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. No names have been mentioned so far, but there are some fan favorites who can bring an end to The Ring General's long-standing reign.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Title for 330+ days. In his last title defense, he defeated both arch-rivals Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania. A few superstars fresh from NXT could have a go at the champion, or some former rivals may take the forefront.

In this list, we will look at seven possible winners of the Battle Royal to determine the new number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW.

#7. Odyssey Jones may continue his dominant run

The Future Star's addition to a hard-hitting powerhouse show known as WWE RAW will likely get him pitched against Gunther in the future. Bangers after Bangers may continue now that Sheamus is in the blue brand.

Odyssey Jones' development has been similar to that of Mark Henry. If Triple H decides to continue that way, there is a chance for Jones to win the Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship. A title opportunity will be the perfect start for a youngster who hasn't often competed for the gold.

#6. Apollo Crews' renewed WWE RAW run might be loaded with opportunities

WWE @WWE



What will the talented competitor have in store on Monday nights? Night 1 of the #WWEDraft brought @WWEApollo back to #WWERaw What will the talented competitor have in store on Monday nights? Night 1 of the #WWEDraft brought @WWEApollo back to #WWERaw!What will the talented competitor have in store on Monday nights? https://t.co/BKLKe5iZXb

Gunther and Apollo Crews have never competed against each other. The latter made it to the main roster in 2016 but shifted to NXT last year. During that same time, The Ring General made his debut on the main roster after three years in the developmental.

Apollo's return to WWE RAW means Triple H has huge plans for him. The former Intercontinental Champion could win the Battle Royal, thus paving the way for a first-time-ever feud. His experience in giving stellar performances at premium live events comes as a bonus.

The rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship may just click. After all, who doesn't love a powerhouse trying to undermine a defiant daredevil?

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura has yet to be involved in a long-term feud

The Artist is devoid of a rival even though The Miz and Karrion Kross were proving to be troublesome. A staple of flagship shows, he is likely to participate in the Battle Royal on WWE RAW and potentially resume his story with Gunther, which ended in August last year.

Shinsuke Nakamura lost his first and only singles match against the long-standing Intercontinental Champion. Nonetheless, he put on an athletic spectacle with the powerhouse. These could continue during a full-fledged feud.

#4. Ciampa may get a well-deserved Intercontinental Championship run

Injured since October last year, Ciampa is on the brink of a return, as per the latest reports. He competed for the United States Championships, so there is a chance he gets directed to the new mid-card title on WWE RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa stunned wrestling fans with his strength during a brilliant battle against The Austrian Bruiser at NXT Takeover 2021. Their chemistry in the bout was commendable. Triple H could get motivated from that showdown and book them into a long-term program.

If Ciampa does make a surprise return in the Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship, he may eventually avenge his previous defeat and stop Gunther from crossing the 365-day mark.

#3. Chad Gable hasn't had much singles action

Chad Gable vs Montez Ford

While Otis has a thing going on with Maximum Male Models, Gable is stuck to being a side character. Their team hasn't got a massive win in a while, and it is about time the latter dabbles in the singles competition.

Although belonging to the villains' category, Chad Gable garners massive pops from the crowd with just a 'shoosh.' Adding to that charisma is his exceptional in-ring work. For someone who has manhandled Braun Strowman, it would be interesting to see if he could do the same against Gunther after winning the Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Drew McIntyre may not be done with Gunther

Gunther believes he has bragging rights over Drew McIntyre, but fans are skeptical. He hasn’t faced The Scottish Warrior, who boasts victories over Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, one-on-one so far. WWE protected him by scheduling his only singles losses in recent months to be against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre’s shift to WWE RAW indicates that Triple H has plans to rejuvenate his career. The Game could re-run McIntyre’s program for the Intercontinental Championship now that Sheamus is on SmackDown. Drew's return has probably been stalled so that he can resume his vengeance story with Gunther.

#1. Matt Riddle could make history repeat itself

Since Randy Orton’s injury, Matt Riddle’s run on WWE RAW has been unfruitful. The MMA fighter hasn’t been developed as a singles star after his feud with Seth Rollins. If the company ‘pushes’ Riddle on that route, a feud with Gunther is a possibility since he isn’t competing for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Matt Riddle and Gunther have been at odds since their time in the Progress Atlas. Riddle even dethroned the latter for the Progress Atlas Title at the Elmcor Center in New York in 2017. Despite their history, they were initially drafted to different brands.

If he participates, The Original Bro will be the biggest threat in the Battle Royal for the Intercontinental Championship. He may even be regarded as the toughest challenger Gunther faced so far, outshining Sheamus and Rey Mysterio.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes