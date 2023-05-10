Injured WWE RAW star to return after more than 235 days and instantly win a title?

Among the long list of names omitted from the 2023 Draft is a fan-favorite WWE RAW Superstar. Following his main roster debut in April 2022, Tommaso Ciampa defeated top competitors like AJ Styles and Chad Gable. He was on the threshold of greater feats when he was sidelined by an injury.

The two-time NXT Champion was last seen performing at a live event in California on September 17, 2022. He needed stem cell therapy to repair his hip. In December, Fightful reported that there was no definitive date for his return. There is, however, some good news on his comeback.

According to the latest reports, the veteran could be making a return to WWE RAW soon. Hip injuries take a maximum of nine months to recover which in this case is June 2023. Ciampa can also be seen on Instagram in the best shape for an in-ring return, training vigorously and pulling weights on his road to recovery.

Johnny Gargano also provided a positive update on his friend recently.

“He’s currently rehabbing, he’s trying to get back. He’s one of the toughest, most resilient guys I’ve ever met,” said Gargano. "I’ve been side by side with him, basically for our whole journey to get here. But he’s doing well, he’s in good spirits and he hopes he’ll be back soon."

To further indicate that Ciampa is on the verge of a comeback is the rumored reunion of #DIY. Gargano teased the return of The Way on this week’s WWE RAW. Since Austin Theory is on SmackDown, Ciampa could be his replacement. Fans on Twitter are already backing them to be the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Following his return, Ciampa may renew his rivalry with newly turned WWE RAW star Gunther

The Sicilian Psychopath allied with The Miz to facilitate his main roster entry as a heel. Yet, fans would have preferred him as a hero on WWE RAW. He got into multiple United States Championship matches but they amounted to nothing, including his last match against then-champion Bobby Lashley.

Now that the United States and the Intercontinental Championship have shifted brands, Ciampa could aim for the latter. He has a history with Gunther which dates back to their critically acclaimed clash at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver 2021. The formerly known WALTER won the bout but Ciampa proved to be worthy of the big stage once again.

TheAaronBrand @TheAaronBRAND_



OVERALL GRADE: B+



Let’s be real, this night could’ve won just for Ciampa/WALTER. God what an epic wage of war that was. Less than favorable main event in RAQUEL/Io (Io is cool), awesome triangle tag team match, KUSHIDA/Dunne 🏻 🏻 5.) NXT TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 (2021)OVERALL GRADE: B+Let’s be real, this night could’ve won just for Ciampa/WALTER. God what an epic wage of war that was. Less than favorable main event in RAQUEL/Io (Io is cool), awesome triangle tag team match, KUSHIDA/Dunne 5.) NXT TAKEOVER: STAND & DELIVER NIGHT 1 (2021)OVERALL GRADE: B+Let’s be real, this night could’ve won just for Ciampa/WALTER. God what an epic wage of war that was. Less than favorable main event in RAQUEL/Io (Io is cool), awesome triangle tag team match, KUSHIDA/Dunne 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/DGt0Bib1VB

A feud between Ciampa and Gunther will be entertaining. It will be the perfect way to restart the former NXT Champion’s rise in the WWE RAW roster. Triple H is apparently planning to rewrite history by making Gunther the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. However, if the rumors aren't true, there are chances that Ciampa could get the dub over Gunther.

