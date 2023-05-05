Recent change in Drew McIntyre's WWE status may have canceled massive world title match

Concerns about Drew McIntyre's WWE future have cropped up again following his shift to RAW. A two-time World Champion, he has been heavily underutilized these past few years. Adding to that is the fact that the fan favorite is apparently going to miss July's premium live event in London.

The Scottish Warrior was advertised for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event with Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. He was a favorite to win the traditional ladder match for the MITB briefcase. However, the WWE official website has replaced him with Roman Reigns, while Rhea Ripley took Owens' position.

This change in Drew McIntyre's WWE status has put a damper on his plans for the World Heavyweight Championship. He was rumored to turn heel and get involved in a long-term feud with Seth Rollins for the new title, whose winner will be decided at Night of Champions. Their high-profile rivalry would have definitely been taken to London due to McIntyre's standing with the English audience.

These changes, however, are not set in stone. The Scottish Warrior's move to RAW could mean that Triple H and his creative team is busy planning his new run. However, it doesn't confirm the fact that Drew won't look for greener pastures after his WWE contract ends in 2024. He has constantly been booked to lose in title matches, including this year's WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre could have a run as a villain before leaving WWE

Drew McIntyre is among favorites such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor to win the World Heavyweight Championship. While Balor and Rollins do have a history, it won't be logical to stall Drew's world title program any further after his upset loss at Clash at the Castle last year.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Drew McIntyre thought there would be a riot after Clash At The Castle Drew McIntyre thought there would be a riot after Clash At The Castle https://t.co/voit6BoiJp

McIntyre adding depth to the heel division of the main roster will also naturally pit him against beloved villain LA Knight, AJ Styles, and even Edge.

Dave Meltzer recently spoke on the topic of his possible departure.

"They could turn Drew McIntyre heel and you know, especially with him possibly leaving, that's probably the best move and then have him in a program with whichever of the two, Cody or Seth Rollins, they want to be as the number one guy in the brand, for a while."

It is believed that McIntyre has postponed signing a new contract with WWE as he is unhappy with his creative direction. Both parties aren't on common ground over monetary matters as well. If Titanland loses the multi-time champion next year, it would be a huge blow to the roster.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes