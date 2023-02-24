WWE Money in the Bank 2023: How to get tickets to the London Premium Live Event?

Hot on the heels of Clash at the Castle, WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be the next Premium Live Event to grace the United Kingdom. The 14th annual edition of the event will be the first grand event to be held in England since Insurrextion 2003. In another first, this year's Money in the Bank is going to be the first of its kind to be held outside the United States.

Emanating from the O2 Arena, WWE Money in the Bank 2023 tickets have officially gone on sale. Pre-sales kicked off earlier in the week but the general sale started at 12 P.M. GMT on Friday, February 24. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and hometown boy Drew McIntyre are featured in the poster for the Premium Live Event.

Prices for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 tickets range from £60 to £750. Fans can book their seats for the two-day shows via Ticketmaster. A maximum of 9 tickets per person and per household is applicable. Exceeding that limit would lead to cancellation. For resale tickets, AXS.com is the way to go.

Characteristic of the July show, the Premium Live Event will feature a Men's Ladder Match and Women's Ladder Match for the Money in the Bank briefcases. It contains a contract that guarantees the holder a world title match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

Why is WWE Money in the Bank 2023 being held in London?

Last year, Clash at the Castle broke all kinds of records and produced multiple classics including the Sheamus and Gunther brawl. The August extravaganza was the most-watched international Premium Live Event in WWE history, and had the largest European gate ever.

The O2 Arena is considered to be the MSG of the United Kingdom. In a statement, Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle disclosed the reason for the Stamford-based promotion to choose WWE Money in the Bank 2023 for London.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money in the Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1," said Ventrelle.

Former MITB winners Liv Morgan and Austin Theory have had a state of gold.

