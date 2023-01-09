Last week, WWE announced that they would be returning to the United Kingdom for yet another major premium live event, Money in the Bank. The show will be hosted inside the famous O2 Arena. However, reports on what influenced the decision have now come to the fore.

WWE was in the UK this past September when they staged Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. The show was critically acclaimed, featuring Roman Reigns taking on Drew McIntyre in the main event. This year, WWE will return to the O2 Arena for the first time since 2019, with MITB 2023 being the first major WWE show in London since Insurrextion in 2002.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's decision to go with the arena show instead of another large stadium was due to several reasons. One of the biggest reasons is that the company considers the O2 Arena to be the "MSG (Madison Square Garden) of the United Kingdom."

Additionally, the report notes that the venue helps solidify the fact that the Money in the Bank event is an important event, one that is on par with the other top events.

Furthermore, the report from Fightful also mentions that sources within the company disputed rumors that plans for the event have been finalized. Sources also stated that the concept of the company scraping the entire event and making the MITB match a fluid match that could be attached to another large event was discussed at one point. However, the idea wasn't "seriously considered."

Liv Morgan and Austin Theory won at WWE Money in the Bank last year

Money in the Bank 2022 took place this past summer at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the start of the show, Liv Morgan would go on to defeat an impressive field of RAW and SmackDown Superstars to win her first Money in the Bank. She would later successfully cash in the briefcase on then-SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, winning her first championship with the company.

On the men's side, Austin Theory would win the MITB match. Theory would capture the coveted briefcase over a stacked field that included Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn.

The 25-year-old was the youngest person in the company's history to win the MITB contract.

Although Morgan successfully cashed in her briefcase, Theory was not as prudent. He lost the contract on an episode of RAW when he unsuccessfully cashed in on Seth Rollins for the United States Title.

