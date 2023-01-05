What happened when WWE held a show in London's 02 Arena?

In the latest news, 2023’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event will be held at The O2 Arena in London on July 1. The massive success of Clash at the Castle in September last year in Cardiff seems to have been the catalyst of the decision.

London’s O2 Arena is the ninth-largest building in the world and spacious enough for WWE to expect huge ticket sales. It is often regarded as The Dome. The venue has been the platform for historic events, having held the 2012 Olympic Games and recently hosted the Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall boxing match.

Pro Wrestling is a rare sight in the O2 Arena. It last hosted an episode of SmackDown on May 14, 2019. If you want to know what happened the last time WWE held a show in London’s O2 Arena, read on to refresh your memory.

The proceedings on the blue brand were absolutely chaotic when Intercontinental Champion Finn Bálor, Mustafa Ali, Andrade El Idolo and Randy Orton fought in a Fatal-4 Way Ladder Match ahead of the WWE Money in the Bank event. Andrade won the bout, but Ricochet put a damper on his celebrations.

On the KO Show, Owens invited WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The Prizefighter tried to lay a beatdown on the champ to gain an advantage prior to the Money in the Bank title fight. Sami Zayn came to Owens’ aid, but Kofi had a backup in the form of Xavier Woods.

Roman Reigns was also in action. He teamed up with The Usos to fight Shane McMahon, Elias, Daniel Bryan & Eric Rowan for a losing cause. Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville) and planted doubt in their opponents’ minds.

Will WWE make amends with Drew McIntyre at the O2 Arean in London?

The crowd at Cardiff were left fuming when debuting Solo Sikoa’s interference resulted in Drew McIntyre losing his title bout against Roman Reigns. There were fears of a fan revolt, which was negated by boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury.

McIntyre was the fan favorite to win the WWE Title. Unfortunately, Triple H wasn’t ready for the decision, and the babyface is now lingering on the No. 4 spot - below Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes and Sheamus. He hasn’t been given a rematch for the championship as a step to protect both Roman and Drew from a major defeat.

The Scottish Warrior retrieving the Money in the Bank briefcase in front of his home crowd would be a magnificent moment. This will also make his next encounter with Roman a thrilling prospect. McIntyre cashing in on his briefcase after Reigns pulls off a shocking win against Cody Rhodes or The Rock would be surreal.

