5 WWE WrestleMania 39 opponents for Roman Reigns other than The Rock

With rumors swirling that The Rock will return at WrestleMania 39 to fight Roman Reigns, fans are chomping at the bit. The idea of the two Samoans duking it out on the Grandest Stage of Them All is exciting and a dream scenario for wrestling die-hards.

However, the Brahma Bull is a very busy man with lots of commitments to Hollywood and his other ventures. His return at WrestleMania 39 or indeed at any time is hence a logistical nightmare for the company.

Reigns, on the other hand, has been on an absolute tear ever since he returned to WWE last year. He has steamrolled the entire roster, or in his words, wrecked everyone and left.

Having smashed everyone who has stepped up to him, the current Universal Champion is at the top of the mountain. With few credible opponents left to conquer, WWE may have to look elsewhere for competition.

Here are five WrestleMania 39 opponents for Reigns other than The Rock.

#5 In our list of WWE WrestleMania 39 opponents for Roman Reigns other than The Rock: Batista

If Superman can’t fight Black Adam, he can do battle with Drax the Destroyer.

Batista and Reigns have crossed paths before, with the former’s Evolution losing twice to the latter’s Shield in 2014. They also share a little bit of history together in the form of the Animal eliminating his fellow powerhouse to win the 2014 Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief is currently in the hottest run of his career, and all signs point to him staying in it in 2023. Big Dave can return during Mania season and claim the SmackDown Superstar has never beaten him in singles competition.

Cue a date at WrestleMania 39, and a compelling feud between the two juggernauts can be on the cards.

