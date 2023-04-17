"DON’T FREAKING CHANGE IT" - Fans stunned by recently returned WWE star's "mesmerizing" entrance

Several WWE Superstars have mesmerizing entrances, but none come close to that of Shinsuke Nakamura. He has arguably one of the best entrance music in the industry that works well with his personality.

Nakamura was handpicked by Tony D'Angelo as Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo’s opponent on October 19, 2022, episode of NXT. He picked up the win in his first match on the brand in five years, following which he went on a six-month hiatus.

The King of Strong Style appeared in Pro Wrestling Noah to be The Great Muta’s opponent on January 1, 2023. He defeated Muta in the match, following which the legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to SmackDown this past week and defeated Madcap Moss. On a live show in El Paso on April 16, 2023, The Miz laid down an open challenge that was answered by The Artist.

His entrance to the match was great, and a video of the same was posted by WWE’s Twitter handle.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the video, with many claiming that Nakamura has the best entrances in the industry.

Check out the reactions below:

Matt @MattMarsolek13 @WWE @ShinsukeN Push this man and hopefully Pat returns to complete this entrance @WWE @ShinsukeN Push this man and hopefully Pat returns to complete this entrance

Shinsuke Nakamura went on to defeat The Miz in El Paso after treating fans to his mesmerizing entrance.

It looks like WWE could push him in the coming weeks as fans want to see more of the Japanese Superstar on their screens.

Shinsuke Nakamura is aiming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The returning Nakamura has some unfinished business with The Bloodline. In January 2021, Nakamura competed in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

The Artist came close to winning the fight, but an ambush from The Bloodline resulted in him losing the match. He still hasn’t exacted revenge on The Tribal Chief and his cousins.

Following his return on SmackDown last week, the 43-year-old made it clear that he wants gold and will be going for it.

He said the following in an interview after SmackDown went off-air:

"I need some meat. I need a great opponent. Also, I aim the world title from day 1," said Nakamura.

Roman Reigns holds both world titles in the company, and Shinsuke Nakamura could target The Tribal Chief in the coming months. Both stars are on the same brand, and it would make sense for him to go after Reigns soon.

It’s surprising that The King of Strong Style still hasn’t won a world title in the company. However, he could get his hands on one soon if the creative team decides to give him a big push.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura win a world title in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

