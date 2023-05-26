What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (May 26, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The May 26, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown marks the final show before the Night of Champions event. Since the superstars are going to be in Saudi Arabia, the upcoming show is pre-taped.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. Fans can expect an exciting edition of The KO Show featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and an assortment of single matches. The likes of AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Sheamus, and more are expected to be in action tonight.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What could fans expect for tonight's SmackDown episode?

Despite already being scheduled for the Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, a number of competitors for the event are present for tonight's episode of the blue brand.

AJ Styles, who will be going against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend, has a one-on-one match against Karrion Kross. Last week, the latter had another infamous tarot card segment, where he pulled AJ's card. This week, it will be interesting to see if AJ can gain some momentum before his bout in Saudi Arabia.

United States Champion Austin Theory is also going up against Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior interrupted the champion last week during the latter's segment, who was upset for not being in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Due to this, a title match was made for the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

Since Liv Morgan has been sidelined with an injury, Raquel Rodriguez is tasked to find a tag team partner against Iyo Sky and Bayley of Damage CTRL. While most fans were already made aware of Rodriguez's partner, those unaware should definitely tune in on tonight's Friday show.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa have a major title match this weekend for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, they will first have to meet their competitors for tonight's segment of The KO Show.

It will be interesting to see how the challengers and champions react during the segment. However, due to the bad blood between the superstars, it's highly likely that a brawl will follow.

Since the show has already been taped, spoilers for the May 26, 2023, episode of the Friday show are available here.

