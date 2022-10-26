WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley has had a stellar run as part of Judgment Day, helping the faction pick up some significant victories recently. She also assisted fellow stablemate Dominik Mysterio in securing a shocking win over AJ Styles.

The Eradicator looks unstoppable at the moment as she assaulted WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules 2022. The O.C. (AJ Styles and The Good Brothers) has been outnumbered by Judgment Day in recent weeks, thanks to Rhea Ripley's unmatched antics. Hence, the babyface trio needs a female member to counter Ripley's threat.

Charlotte Flair could step up to the task as she had a brief run with AJ Styles in the 2018 WWE Mixed Match Challenge. As part of Team Fenomenal Flair, they developed a strong bond and were undefeated in the tournament.

There is no love lost between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, either. Their rivalry dates back to 2020, when they battled for the NXT Women's Championship. The Queen won the Women's Royal Rumble and successfully challenged Ripley at WrestleMania 36. Later at Money in the Bank 2021, Flair defeated Ripley again and became the RAW Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair has always been the antidote to The Nightmare's dominance, having outclassed her rival twice. The Queen's potential pairing with The O.C. will nullify the threat posed by Judgment Day substantially. She could participate in Mixed Tag Team Matches against the villainous stable while starting a program with Ripley.

The multi-time women's champion took time off from wrestling to marry Andrade El Idolo in May 2022. However, recent rumors suggest Flair could return to WWE 'soon.'

Charlotte Flair considers Rhea Ripley to be the future of the WWE women's division

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley has been one of the most prominent rivalries in WWE over the past few years. Both have gained each other's respect after multiple electrifying showdowns that enthralled fans worldwide.

Ahead of their triple-threat match against Ripley and Nikki Cross (aka Nikki A.S.H.) at SummerSlam 2021, Flair broke character in an interview and hailed her arch-rival as a future megastar.

"We [Flair and Ripley] have been working live events against each other and, when I look across that ring, I go: 'She really is going to be the future of this division'. I'm extremely proud of her, set aside our storyline and set aside my character, she's really come a long way."

Meanwhile, Ripley believes she will fight Charlotte Flair for the rest of her career. Hence, plans to rekindle their epic feud may be under effect soon.

