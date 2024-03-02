What did Cody Rhodes say about The Rock after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

Despite being advertised for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes didn't make an on-air appearance during the show. However, just after SmackDown went off the air, The American Nightmare wrestled in a singles bout against Drew McIntyre.

The arrival of Rhodes in the arena witnessed loud support from the crowd. The match saw many close calls and jaw-dropping action but the showdown came to its conclusion when Grayson Waller interfered and attacked The American Nightmare. This resulted in victory for the 2024 Men's Rumble winner via disqualification.

Despite this, Cody Rhodes puts fans in a happy mood when he started talking about The Rock's promo in his victory speech. The 38-year-old star began his promo by asking the crowd if The Rock was earlier here on WWE SmackDown. Later, he questioned what The Rock had said earlier in the night. The American Nightmare stated:

"Okay, what do we do? I’ve never had this happen. Hey, quick question for you. Was Rock here earlier? What did he say? Hey, this is my cousin Berkley. Berkley, you were here the whole time. What did Rock say? What did he say? What did he say about these people? What do they do? [Berkley tells him The Rock said they do c****ne and m**h.] Oh my God! There’s kids here. Oh, Berk, we can’t say that here. Boo Berkley. It has been a wonderful night. I always enjoy coming to SmackDown," Rhodes said.

For those unaware, Berkley Ottman is the cousin of Rhodes, who was working as a timekeeper ringside on the blue brand this week.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in the upcoming weeks as there are just a few weeks to WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes is set to appear in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

Fans are already anticipating next week's edition of the Friday Night show due to the massive development that took place in this week's SmackDown. The Rock and Roman Reigns opened the show where The Most Electrifying Man addressed the challenge laid down by Rhodes and called him an 'idiot.'

After declining the challenge for a singles showdown, The Rock put a counter-offer for Cody Rhodes by proposing a tag team match for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Not only this, but The Great One also declared that the response to the question must be given by Rhodes on next week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Now, only time will tell whether Cody Rhodes will accept this high-stakes tag team bout for WrestleMania 40.

