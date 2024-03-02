Cody Rhodes faces his former tag team partner after WWE SmackDown, attacked by 33-year-old star

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was a big one, with Cody Rhodes finding out he may have two matches at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare didn't appear on the show but was at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Rhodes appeared after WWE SmackDown, taking on Drew McIntyre in the dark main event of the night. He won the match by disqualification after Grayson Waller interfered and attacked him.

Despite that, Cody Rhodes ended the night on top and sent the fans home happy, as per multiple Twitter users in the crowd.

This comes 11 days after McIntyre defeated him on Monday Night RAW, following interference from The Bloodline. He is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, likely heading into the match with a huge advantage.

The Visionary looks set to team up with The American Nightmare on Night One of the event following The Rock's massive counter-offer on WWE SmackDown. The Hollywood megastar challenged Rhodes and Rollins to a tag team match against him and Roman Reigns, with some pretty high stakes attached to it.

