Now that he's departed WWE, what's next for Cesaro?

When Cesaro signed with WWE in 2011, there were high hopes for the Swiss superstar. With great athletic ability and freakish strength for his size, the promising prospect looked like he could go to incredible heights after a bit of fine tuning.

The real-life Claudio Castagnoli won a litany of championships and traveled the world before becoming the official property of WWE. He then went on to accomplish a lot in his time working for Vince McMahon, Inc.

As Cesaro, he would capture the United States title, along with several tag team championships with multiple partners. He was even the first-ever winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

He was a talented grappler, a strongman with natural likability and a loyal and dedicated worker. This guy had it all to be a future world heavyweight champion, except the push to get there.

For most of Cesaro's WWE career, he's been positioned as a high mid-carder who only teased us with his massive potential. Every time it appeared that he was going to finally break through and eventually win the ultimate prize, he would be pulled back down into the quicksand of a meaningless feud or a makeshift tag team.

Cesaro spent 11 years with WWE, and most of them were filled with frustration. For him, and his fans

Cesaro was always the bridesmaid in WWE, but never got to wear the veil. Now, he has the opportunity to decide which road he travels next.

The easy answer would be All Elite Wrestling, and it's probably pretty safe to say that he's already heard from Tony Khan by now. With the Swiss Superman's amazing ability and the fact that he is recognizable from all of years on WWE television, he is an intriguing addition to any roster. For AEW, he would be another legitimate heavyweight contender who can perform great matches against the likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and MJF.

Or perhaps Claudio Castagnoli could team up with his former partner, Chris Hero, and go on an international tour as The Kings of Wrestling again. Or, the former Cesaro might make a few appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling, putting on classic clashes with the likes of Kazuchika Okada or Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The possibilities are endless for this five-star free agent. That's what made the news of him leaving World Wrestling Entertainment so intriguing. The skeletons of his WWE past aren't so much what the pro wrestling population is thinking about. It's more about the endless possibilities of his future that have people talking.

Jason Solomon @solomonster Per PWInsider, Cesaro is gone from WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract. As such, his current deal has expired and he's free to go where he chooses. The man is uber-talented and will not have trouble finding work, that much I can tell you. Per PWInsider, Cesaro is gone from WWE after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new contract. As such, his current deal has expired and he's free to go where he chooses. The man is uber-talented and will not have trouble finding work, that much I can tell you.

No matter what happens next, both fans and observers are anticipating the superstar's next move. It's almost as if a sleeping lion has been awakened, and we villagers can't wait to see when he is going on the hunt.

2022 has started out as one of the with wildest years in recent pro wrestling memory. This is yet another log on that burning fire, and the speculation about Cesaro will continue to get hotter until we find out where he's going to show up next.

He has set the wrestling world abuzz right now -- much more than he ever would have as a medium-level performer in WWE. Now is his time to position himself for any greatness that could lie ahead.

The former WWE Superstar should take advantage of that and re-invent himself for a huge run. It could be in AEW or anywhere else. His destiny is in his hands, and he now gets the chance to write the final chapters of his legacy.

Where would you like to see Cesaro show up next? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku