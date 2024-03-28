What if a controversial star returns to WWE and s*rews Becky Lynch over at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Becky Lynch is in for the fight of her lifetime at WrestleMania 40. Facing off against Rhea Ripley is no easy task, and The Man will have to give 110% on the night. If anyone can do it, however, it's her, and given her passionate speech on the latest episode of RAW, she does seem intent on winning the title.

It's been nearly two years since Becky Lynch had a title run with WWE. The last time she held any gold was the RAW Women's Championship, now known as the WWE Women's Championship. Given how long it's been, it's no wonder that Lynch is eager to dethrone Mami at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, is there a chance that a controversial star may return and s*rew her over?

While the chances are slim, the idea of Ronda Rousey making a return and ruining Becky Lynch's title match is intriguing. During the recent promotion of her new memoir, the Baddest Women on the Planet has been running WWE's name through the mud in the media. But, there are plenty of reasons why having her return to s*rew over The Man would be a great move for the promotion, and here are a few of them.

Ronda Rousey s*rewing over Becky Lynch is a perfect way to keep the title on Rhea Ripley

There is no denying that Mami is the most popular superstar in the women's division currently. As the Women's World Champion, she has taken the division to new heights with one epic match after another. With that in mind, having her lose the title to Becky right now makes little sense.

Expand Tweet

This is where Rowdy Ronda Rousey could come into the picture. Having Rousey interfere with the match and cost Becky Lynch the title would set things up perfectly for all parties involved. Ripley would continue on her run of dominance as champion, and WWE will have the chance to build an incredible storyline surrounding two top superstars.

WWE can finally build on a rivalry that has been in the pipeline for ages

One of the many feuds WWE never managed to explore during Rousey's time with the company was one with Becky Lynch. It's no secret, that there were plans to have the two face off at some point, but a storyline could never materialize. If Rousey does come back and s*rew Lynch, it would be the perfect chance to have the two clash finally.

WWE also has the perfect reason for Rousey to return and take on Lynch, as the latter recently called out the former for her initial lack of wrestling ability.

Expand Tweet

Having Rousey return for the sole purpose of proving to Becky Lynch that she does possess wrestling abilities would be an interesting way to kick off the rivalry. Lynch, on the other hand, would care little about Rousey's feelings and just want revenge on the UFC legend for ruining her championship match with Ripley on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ronda Rousey would have the chance to work under the creative direction of Triple H

One thing that was evident in Ronda's recent rants about WWE, was her unhappiness with having to work with certain people backstage. She recently ripped through the likes of John Laurinaitis, Bruce Pritchard, and Vince McMahon, during the promotion of her new memoir. However, she only had positive things to say about Triple H.

In an interview with Cageside Seats, she even mentioned how she wished her first run with WWE had been under Triple H's reign.

“Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believing in us. He’s the whole reason that I was there, cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone.” said Rousey [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Expand Tweet

As things stand, The Game is the CCO of WWE and has full creative control of the product. If Rousey were to return now, she could get her wish of working with him, and perhaps have a much better third run with the company.

That being said, this is all just mere speculation. For now, there are no plans for Ronda Rousey to interfere in Becky Lynch's match, let alone make a return to the company.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Will Becky Lynch defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion