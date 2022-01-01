×
Create
Notifications

What is the cost of the WWE Day 1 PPV?

The Rated R Superstar Edge will battle The Miz at WWE Day 1
The Rated R Superstar Edge will battle The Miz at WWE Day 1
Danny Wolstanholme
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Jan 01, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Feature

WWE Day 1 will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2021. It promises to kick start WWE's new year in some style with a handful of great matches lined up.

The show is the first-ever Day 1 event in WWE history, and the first-ever pay-per-view to take place on the first day of the year. It will take place live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Day 1 has replaced the traditional December event, WWE TLC, on the promotion's calendar. The company is currently revamping its pay-per-view schedule under the stewardship of President Nick Khan.

What does it cost fans to view WWE Day 1 PPV?

In the United States, the event can be watched on Peacock using the Premium Plan for $5. An ad-free version of the Premium Plan can be purchased to watch the event for $10.

In the United Kingdom, the event can be watched on the WWE Network for £9.99. The event will also be available via BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

In India, fans can access WWE Day 1 via Sony LIV accessing WWE Network as an add-on subscription and is priced at Rs. 299 per year.

Day 1 is starting to look good! ✌️#WWEDay1 https://t.co/33ejE6XJme

Here is the current card for WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022, as of December 31, 2021:

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
  • Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Championship
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship
  • The Uso's (c) vs. The New Day (King Woods & Sir Kofi) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
  • RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship
  • Edge vs. The Miz
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
  • Pre-Show Match: Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

As always, the card is subject to change, with a further few matches added nearer to bell time.

What is the next PPV after WWE Day 1?

Royal Rumble to take place at the Dome in St. LouisThe building capacity is 66,965.The expectation is for Mania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to be major stadium shows.#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/ZP4LWV9kAW

WWE's next pay-per-view offering after Day 1 will be the annual Royal Rumble event on January 29, 2022.

One of the most exciting nights of the year will come to St. Louis, Missouri and be live from The Dome at America's Center.

As it stands, no matches have been officially announced, but the 30-men and 30-women over-the-top rope Royal Rumble matches will take place. The winners of these respective matches will advance to a world title match at WrestleMania 38.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

What do you think will be the best match on the card at WWE Day 1? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Ryan K Boman
comments icon 1
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will you be watching WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022?

Yes

No

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी