What is the cost of the WWE Day 1 PPV?

WWE Day 1 will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2021. It promises to kick start WWE's new year in some style with a handful of great matches lined up.

The show is the first-ever Day 1 event in WWE history, and the first-ever pay-per-view to take place on the first day of the year. It will take place live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Day 1 has replaced the traditional December event, WWE TLC, on the promotion's calendar. The company is currently revamping its pay-per-view schedule under the stewardship of President Nick Khan.

What does it cost fans to view WWE Day 1 PPV?

In the United States, the event can be watched on Peacock using the Premium Plan for $5. An ad-free version of the Premium Plan can be purchased to watch the event for $10.

In the United Kingdom, the event can be watched on the WWE Network for £9.99. The event will also be available via BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

In India, fans can access WWE Day 1 via Sony LIV accessing WWE Network as an add-on subscription and is priced at Rs. 299 per year.

Here is the current card for WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022, as of December 31, 2021:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the RAW Women's Championship

The Uso's (c) vs. The New Day (King Woods & Sir Kofi) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Edge vs. The Miz

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Pre-Show Match: Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

As always, the card is subject to change, with a further few matches added nearer to bell time.

What is the next PPV after WWE Day 1?

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



The building capacity is 66,965.



The expectation is for Mania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to be major stadium shows.



#WWE #RoyalRumble Royal Rumble to take place at the Dome in St. LouisThe building capacity is 66,965.The expectation is for Mania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to be major stadium shows. Royal Rumble to take place at the Dome in St. LouisThe building capacity is 66,965.The expectation is for Mania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to be major stadium shows.#WWE #RoyalRumble https://t.co/ZP4LWV9kAW

WWE's next pay-per-view offering after Day 1 will be the annual Royal Rumble event on January 29, 2022.

One of the most exciting nights of the year will come to St. Louis, Missouri and be live from The Dome at America's Center.

As it stands, no matches have been officially announced, but the 30-men and 30-women over-the-top rope Royal Rumble matches will take place. The winners of these respective matches will advance to a world title match at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think will be the best match on the card at WWE Day 1? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Will you be watching WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022? Yes No 1 votes so far