What is the date of WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022?

WWE NXT 2.0 has been on a roll recently. The initial introductory phase of the brand seems to be over, and the new superstars are ready to shine on their own.

The roles of veterans such as Tommaso Ciampa and Io Shirai have declined in recent weeks. The lesser-known faces are now stepping up to the plate, building up intriguing storylines without the help of the big guns.

NXT's next big event is going to be Vengeance Day, which will air as a special weekly episode. So, what is the date of Vengeance Day 2022?

The answer is 15th February. The event will be the developmental brand's third weekly special episode since getting rebranded in September last year.

At Vengeance Day 2022, many ongoing NXT 2.0 storylines will potentially come to an end. The show will feature a North American Championship match between Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes.

It will be a special night for Toxic Attraction, as the duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will defend their Women's Tag Titles against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. It will be their first title defense since becoming champions at Halloween Havoc.

Other title matches for the event are yet to be announced.

What happened at last year's NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day event?

WWE revived the Vengeance Day event last year by turning it into an NXT exclusive show. It featured five action-packed matches, including the finals of the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

MSK defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans in one of the best tag team matches of 2021 to win the Men's Dusty Cup. In the Women's Dusty Cup finals, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez overcame the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart to earn a future title opportunity.

Another great match from the show was Kushida vs. Johnny Gargano. It was an incredible match, where Johnny Takeover barely managed to retain his North American Championship.

In the final contest of the night, Finn Balor successfully defended his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne.

While Balor relied on his striking ability to combat Dunne, The Bruiserweight countered the champion with his innovative submission maneuvers. Undoubtedly, the battle between these two seasoned performers lived up to the hype.

After the match, The Undisputed ERA saved Finn Balor from Pete Dunne's post-match assault. But a few moments later, Adam Cole showed his true colors by attacking Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly.

This betrayal marked the end of an iconic faction that entertained the WWE Universe for almost four years.

