WWE Tribute to the Troops has become a staple event in the company's calendar. Usually taking place in the last month of the year, the show is dedicated to the Servicemen and Servicewomen of the nation and is an event specifically for them to say thank you.

The patriotic event has been featured on national television annually since 2003, with the 2019 event not being broadcasted.

The show initially took place from camps and bases where a number of US Armed Forces were serving abroad, but the show has remained being recorded in the USA since 2010.

So what date will WWE Tribute to the Troops 2021 be telecasted on TV?

The show will be broadcast on Fox on Sunday 14 November. It will mark the first time the special event has aired in the month of November.

In 2020, WWE Superstar Montez Ford discussed the importance of the event:

"Man, it is one of our biggest and most favorite shows to do every year and for myself specifically, it is huge for me because I was a prior service man. For me to be a part of such a huge event and give back it is like full circle and a blessing… I get the chance to entertain these young men and women who have done so much for our world and this country and you can take their mind off everything that is going on right now, it is a huge and great opportunity to be a part of." Montez Ford said. (h/t Hollywood Life)

The first event of its kind came to fruition in 2003. It was the brainchild of John "Bradshaw" Layfield who put together the details of the event. WWE Executive Bruce Prichard confirmed that there would be no Tribute to the Troops without JBL:

"There would be no Tribute To The Troops if it were not for John Layfield. It was his idea and it was something that he got started. And so, it’s often overlooked I think, the good that we do, because most people like to dwell on the negative." Bruce Prichard said. (h/t Inside The Ropes)

What happened at last year's Tribute to the Troops event?

Last year's Tribute to the Troops event took place inside the WWE Thunderdome and was the first-ever event not to be filmed at a US Armed Forces base.

The event saw Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and The Street Profits defeat Elias, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a 10-mn tag team match.

It also saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks earn a victory Bayley and Natalya, while Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz.

Edited by Ryan K Boman