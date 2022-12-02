What is Dave Bautista's net worth?

Dave Bautista is a well-known figure in the world today. Fans know him as the powerful wrestler Batista and as an acclaimed Hollywood actor. His many memorable screen appearances have made him a household name.

Bautista spent many years with WWE before making the switch to acting. During his wrestling career, he won the world championship six times, the tag team championship four times, and the Royal Rumble match once. He put on great matches against the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena and Triple H.

The Animal then ventured from the wrestling ring into the silver screen. Some of his movies have elevated his stock to great levels. The likes of Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, and Blade Runner 2049 have all made him a top actor in the eyes of fans.

Naturally, fans want to know what the powerhouse's net worth is. If you want to know what the answer to that question is, we have it for you right here.

Dave Bautista's net worth stands at $16 million. The number is a testament to his hard work and the quality content he produces. If he keeps it up, the value will only go up in the coming years.

Dave Bautista's thoughts on his acting career

Dave Bautista's rise in Hollywood has been a revelation. From being a WWE performer to being a great movie actor, he has come a long way. He talked about fans drawing parallels to The Rock and John Cena, stating that he has his own way of doing things.

“Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it. Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m....something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor. The Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that’s really special. I’d never take that away from him....I want good roles. I don’t care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. ... That’s not the kind of stardom I want....I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I’m proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education.” [H/T Tampa Bay Times]

Dave Bautista has left his mark on wrestling, acting and other fields of work. We feel real confident in saying that he will be a legend by the time he is done.

