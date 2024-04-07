What decade-old fear did R-Truth overcome to win at WWE WrestleMania 40?

While winning a ladder match at WWE WrestleMania is certainly no easy feat, R-Truth also overcame a personal fear to pick up an important victory tonight.

At this year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals, the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles were hung above the ring to be claimed in a six-pack ladder match. The participants were Finn Bálor and Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz and R-Truth, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Surprisingly it was R-Truth who took down the RAW titles, getting a massive win for himself and his Awesome Truth teammate despite his fear of heights.

Fans will be forgiven for forgetting that R-Truth has confessed to his fear of heights onscreen before. In a kayfabe promo segment back in 2011, the veteran hilariously explained that he had both arachnophobia (fear of spiders) and acrophobia (fear of heights). However, that has not stopped him from climbing the ladder to bag the RAW Tag Team titles.

On another front, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory picked up the SmackDown Tag Team titles to become the new champions.

A WWE veteran believes R-Truth does not need any World titles in his career

While WWE Superstars are almost always chasing titles to be relevant, Road Dogg thinks R-Truth is one of the few names that does not require a belt.

Speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the veteran explained that R-Truth's character itself was good enough for him to stay relevant. Instead of him, other superstars may benefit from title reigns more than R-Truth.

"In all honesty, I've been giving that a lot of thought, and I don't know, one, that he needs the title ever, and I don't know that you wanna give it to him, and I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird. Could you find a scenario? In a heartbeat, you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don't know if that's what the character is all about." [31:44 – 32:31]

As of now, it remains to be seen how R-Truth's run as a WWE RAW Tag Team Champion turns out.

