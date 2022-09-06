What did Dexter Lumis do this week on WWE RAW?

On the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis caught The Miz off guard again with a new trick. The A-lister challenged 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in the main event of the night. Hoping to keep interference away, The Miz decided to challenge Lashley inside a Steel Cage. But that did not stop Lumis from creating havoc in The Miz's life yet again.

As the match reached its end, the A-lister was in the driver's seat. The former WWE Champion almost escaped the cage when Dexter Lumis popped out from under the ring and was lying down looking up at him dead in the eye. This scared the life out of the Miz as he rapidly climbed back up the cage and went back into the ring.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley took advantage of the situation and defeated The Miz. After the match, Lumis made his way into the ring and put the Miz to sleep.

For weeks now, Lumis has been targeting The Miz. He has done almost everything possible to get inside the head of the former WWE Champion. However, we are yet to know the real reason for his behavior towards the Miz.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan reveals how she would deal with Dexter Lumis abducting her

Dexter Lumis has been one of the hottest topics in WWE since his return a few weeks ago. He has been seen in a couple of creepy moments involving him and The Miz. Right from hiding in the back of his car to abducting him from an arena in front of thousands of people.

While Lumis has put many WWE superstars on notice, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan doesn't feel threatened. In an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, Morgan revealed how she would tackle Lumis.

"I feel like he would let me go because I feel like I could be so, so, so, so, so annoying, and so loud and so obnoxious and just really annoy him that he's going to be like I don't even want her, go back home", said Morgan.[1:22 - 1:49]

It will be interesting to see if The Miz recovers from this incident and how he will react next week on WWE Monday Night RAW.

