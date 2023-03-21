What could Dominik Mysterio do to his family on WWE SmackDown? Potential actions against his mother and sister

Dominik Mysterio wants nothing more than to defeat his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Since turning on his father at Clash at the Castle last year, the son of the future WWE Hall of Famer has been harassing his old man in hopes of proving himself as the better man.

Dom's done a wonderful job of stepping out of the shadow of one of the greatest luchadors in pro wrestling history, but a victory over Rey would go a long way in earning the respect of the WWE faithful. Looking for a match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Dom once again called his father out on Monday Night RAW.

After a big victory over Johnny Gargano, Dominik Mysterio took to the mic to reveal the next step in his plan. He said he would be making an appearance on SmackDown once again. This time, he'd be asking his own mother to intervene and get this match made. Of course, he had to add one final disgusting jab at his father:

"That's if you have the b*lls to get 'em out of her purse."

Considering the way Judgment Day operates, that came off as a genuine threat. Could things get physical? Will Rhea Ripley get revenge for the slap she took over Christmas? The Eradicator nearly attacked the family's matriarch before Dominik Mysterio pulled her away.

If not his mother, could his sister Aalyah return to TV to join her mother? If so, she may find herself in harm's way, as Dom has shown several times that he's got no problem with the Judgment Day laying hands on his family.

Rey Mysterio denied Dominik Mysterio's challenge on SmackDown

After Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley defeated Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega on SmackDown, Dom called out his father. He told the WWE Universe that Rey was a terrible and neglectful father, as he was never there for important parts of his life.

Rey soon interrupted to defend his name and attempt to work out his issues with his son. He even admitted to missing quite a bit of Dom's life when he was younger, but said that it was only to provide a better life for his family. He then turned the conversation on its head, reminding Dominik that the name he was rebelling against was responsible for bailing him out of trouble many times over.

Finishing the segment, Rey told Dominik that if any other young, ungrateful, pathetic punk kid called him out at WrestleMania, he'd put them in their place. But not Dominik. Despite the live crowd chanting, "Kick His A**," Rey said fighting his son would be his biggest disgrace as a father.

Will Dominik Mysterio finally get the match he wants at WrestleMania 39? What will he have to do to change Rey Mysterio's mind? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

