5 Best WWE home invasion angles

On WWE's Tuesday night program WWE NXT, we saw Grayson Waller show up outside Johnny Gargano's house. The Aussie sensation recently learned he'd be facing Gargano at NXT Stand and Deliver, as the two had some unfinished business to handle.

Waller and Gargano brawled in front of the latter's home, leading to Waller slamming the Heart and Soul of NXT to the ground with a curb stomp while his wife Candice LeRae could only watch on as she held their baby in her arms.

This isn't the first time a feud has broken the bounds of the WWE ring, and it's not the first time it's led to someone's home being stormed. Johnny Gargano faced an issue like this during his first run in NXT when Adam Cole went to his father's restaurant before their championship match. Luckily for all involved, that didn't turn into a violent situation.

Attacking your opponent in a space where they feel safe and secure is as normal as a headlock takeover in pro wrestling, so it's time to take a walk down memory road as we review some of the best examples of home invasions in WWE!

#5 Seth Rollins invades WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Beth Phoenix’s home

In 2021, Edge entered a heated feud with The Visionary Seth Rollins. The latter cost the Rated-R Superstar the Universal Championship in a bout with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, leading to a three-match series.

Edge captured the first win at SummerSlam by forcing the former Universal Champion to submit. Rollins will get one over on Edge on an episode of SmackDown, tying the series at 1-1. The feud reached a boiling point, leading to their Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel 2021.

Seth Rollins wanted Edge to walk away from WWE again. He’d spent this feud demanding the WWE Hall of Famer step away and ride off into the sunset, but the veteran wouldn’t listen. That led to one of the most disgusting tactics ever pulled by Seth Rollins, though as we’ll learn soon enough, he took a page out of Edge’s playbook.

Rollins visited Edge’s house to torment his family, including his wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Edge revealed that he’d be at SmackDown on October 1, leading to Seth Rollins taunting him from miles away. He opened an unlocked door, strolled right in, and made himself comfortable while Edge rushed out of the ring to call his wife.

We saw Rollins drink some of the family juice straight from the container, which caused a loud groan from the audience. He insulted the artwork of the couple's children, which hung on the walls, mocked their backpacks, and continued to taunt his opponent while Edge tried to call Beth Phoenix.

#4 Edge attacks John Cena’s father

Edge played the victim of the game in 2021, but the shoe was on the other foot back in 2006. By this point, the epic rivalry between the Ultimate Opportunist and John Cena was fresh. Earlier that year, Edge cashed in the first Money in the Bank opportunity on Cena at Elimination Chamber, kicking off their five-year feud.

Edge and Lita appeared on the doorstep of John Cena Sr. They forced their way into the home while Cena Sr. attempted to toss them out after spending several minutes insulting the family. He threatened to call the police, leading to a nasty slap across the face by Edge.

This put a ton of gas on an already roaring fire of a feud leading to their match at SummerSlam 2006. Edge won the match after hammering Cena in the back of the head with brass knuckles, retaining the WWE Championship.

#3 Dominik Mysterio ruins the holidays for Rey Mysterio on several occasions

In a few more recent instances, we’ve seen future WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio accosted by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at his own home. After turning on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle, Dominik joined Judgment Day after Ripley enticed him.

Since then, “Mami” has been by Dominik’s side, even accompanying him on a few unannounced visits to Rey Mysterio’s house. The first occurred on Thanksgiving when Dom and Rhea invaded the former WWE Champion’s house.

Dom attempted to “introduce” Rhea to the family, but his parents shut him out of the home. Rhea opened the door, leading to the two battering Rey and smashing a family photo over his injured foot.

Dom and Rhea would then visit his grandparents’ house during Christmas. However, on that night, Rey Mysterio had an answer for them. Shortly after they arrived, the police pulled into the driveway and arrested Dom for trespassing, leading to the Prison Dom we all know and love today.

#2 Triple H attacks Randy Orton in his own home before WrestleMania match

In 2009, Randy Orton aligned himself with Ted DiBiase and Cody Rhodes, forming Legacy. A stable of three multi-generational WWE talents, Orton placed himself in the center of this aggressive trio as he looked to win the WWE Championship from Triple H.

Throughout early 2009, Orton began to attack anyone involved in Triple H’s personal life. He mainly punt-kicked Mr. McMahon as well as Shane McMahon. Stephanie was dropped with an RKO, leading Triple H to finally answer the call.

Unfortunately for Orton, this drew out a brutal side of The Game that we’d not seen since his Evolution days. On March 9, Triple H visited the home of Randy Orton and spent the better part of five minutes stalking the Viper in front of his house in glorious fashion.

Triple H demolished Orton’s front door with a sledgehammer and searched the house high and low for the man who put his hands on his wife. Scarring several people for life, he demanded to know where Orton was.

Soon, Orton would attack the WWE Champion only to be launched out of his window, landing on the front lawn. Police officers appeared soon after, arresting Triple H to end the segment.

#1 Brian Pillman pulls a gun on Stone Cold Steve Austin

As great as those moments were, they all pale compared to the night we all thought Brian Pillman shot Stone Cold Steve Austin on live TV. On RAW, October 27, 1996, Steve Austin broke the ankle of Pillman after the latter continued to praise the Rattlesnake’s then-opponent Bret Hart.

Austin broke Pillman’s ankle again with his cane as well as a steel chair. That night, it was revealed that Kevin Kelly would interview Pillman about the situation at his house, leading to Austin threatening to invade his former tag partner’s home.

Pillman had a cast wrapped around his ankle, and it was revealed that he’d had reconstructive surgery.

“Steve is a dead man walking! Because when Austin 3:16 meets Pillman 9mm glock, I’m gonna blast his sorry a** straight to Hell!” said Brian Pillman on WWE Monday Night RAW. [H/T WhatCulture]

Immediately after that terrifying moment, Steve Austin arrived outside Pillman’s home and began attacking his friends watching the house. Kelly was a mess as he tried to give whatever details he could in an ever-evolving dangerous situation.

Kevin Kelly @realkevinkelly 25 years ago today, I went to Brian Pillman's house to cover a potential breaking story for Raw. Steve Austin was planning a home invasion on the man he had already severely injured. It is still talked about to this day. Brian's legacy will live on forever... just as he wanted. 25 years ago today, I went to Brian Pillman's house to cover a potential breaking story for Raw. Steve Austin was planning a home invasion on the man he had already severely injured. It is still talked about to this day. Brian's legacy will live on forever... just as he wanted.

Soon, Austin broke through the glass of one of the doors. As Pillman steadied his gun, the feed cut. The next time we got our eyes on the Pillman household, the Rattlesnake was nowhere to be seen. Kelly stated that nobody had been shot. As several men tried to calm Pillman, Austin returned only to be dragged outside.

To this day, very few moments in wrestling have felt as real and dangerous as the night Brian Pillman almost shot Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What's your favorite home invasion angle in WWE or pro wrestling in general? Let us know in the comments below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes