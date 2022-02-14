Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is arguably the biggest name WWE has ever produced. However, some people may not know that his father, "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, was also a WWE Superstar.

The Soulman witnessed The Rock fulfill all his dreams before passing away in 2020. He was even inducted by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. But some fans still wonder about the cause of his death.

What was Dwayne Johnson's dad Rocky Johnson's cause of death?

On January 15, 2020, the Hall of Famer passed away due to a condition called pulmonary embolism, often known as PE. It is a condition where an artery of the lungs is blocked. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and sometimes a blood clot in the leg.

Johnson complained about having something similar to flu and refused to see a doctor. Unfortunately, a blood clot in his leg caused an embolism, leading to his untimely death. He passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Lutz, Florida.

The Rock honored his father afterward with a tribute:

"I'm in pain. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I'll always be your proud and grateful son."

Dwayne Johnson's father Rocky Johnson had an impressive pro wrestling career

Rocky Johnson performed for several pro wrestling promotions around the globe. He made his name and legacy in major promotions like WWF, National Wrestling Alliance, and Georgia Championship Wrestling.

In the WWF, the Soulman feuded with stars like Don Muraco and Greg Valentine. He formed a tag team with Tony Atlas and they went on to become the Tag Team Champions by defeating The Wild Samoans. In doing so, the duo became the first black men to hold a title in the company.

Johnson started training his son after retiring in 1991. He played a key role in getting The Rock signed to WWF and also appeared on-screen to increase the credibility of the 'Rocky Maivia' character.

In 2008, Johnson took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his father-in-law, "High Chief" Peter Maivia. He continues to live on in the memories of his fans, fellow wrestlers, and of course, his son.

